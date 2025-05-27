Open Menu

Syedaal Congratulates Dr. Hafiz Abdul Karim On Election As Ameer Of Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadees Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Syedaal congratulates Dr. Hafiz Abdul Karim on election as Ameer of Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadees Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan on Tuesday extended warm congratulations to former Senator Dr. Hafiz Abdul Karim on his election as the Ameer of Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadees Pakistan, lauding his extensive experience and service to national politics.

In a congratulatory message, the Deputy Chairman described Dr. Abdul Karim as a seasoned politician and an astute parliamentarian who has rendered commendable contributions to legislative affairs and national issues, particularly during his tenure in the Upper House.

Expressing confidence in Dr. Karim’s leadership, Syedaal Khan said that under his stewardship, Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadees Pakistan would grow stronger as a political and religious organisation and contribute positively to the broader national discourse.

“Dr. Hafiz Abdul Karim’s political insight and parliamentary experience will infuse new energy and vision into the party,” he added.

The Deputy Chairman also expressed hope that Dr. Karim will play an instrumental role in fostering democratic stability in the country. He emphasized that Dr. Karim is well-positioned to carry forward the mission of the late Professor Sajid Mir, whose legacy of service and scholarship continues to inspire.

Offering his best wishes and prayers, Syedaal Khan said he was confident that Dr. Hafiz Abdul Karim would fulfil his new responsibilities with dedication and wisdom.

