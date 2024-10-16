Syedaal congratulates leadership on successful SCO summit

Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedaal Khan, on Wednesday extended his congratulations to President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, and Deputy Prime Minister Senator Ishaq Dar for the successful organization of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit

In a statement, he highlighted that the participation of heads of state from 12 countries and over 200 delegations is a testament to the tireless efforts of the prime minister and his team.

He said that this marked a historic day for Pakistan, emphasizing the international conference's significant role in shaping the future of both Pakistan and the region.

During the summit, discussions were held on enhancing trade, investment, and cooperation in key sectors such as the economy, health, energy, technology, and communications.

He said that the participants also thoroughly reviewed strategies for regional development, prosperity, and efforts to eliminate terrorism.

He further congratulated Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, asserting that Pakistan is now on the path to progress under their visionary leadership.

Syedaal Khan expressed confidence that, shortly, the people of Pakistan will benefit from an improved standard of living and greater access to basic amenities due to the government's ongoing initiatives, which will pave the way for development and prosperity.

He also expressed gratitude to the international delegates for placing their trust in the current government and participating in the summit.

The Deputy Chairman Senate acknowledged the improving conditions in the country and urged all political parties to support the government's efforts, stressing that their cooperation would lead to tangible improvements for the people and the nation.

He also paid tribute to the Pakistan Army, security forces, and administration for ensuring the peaceful and successful organization of the prestigious conference.