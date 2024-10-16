Syedaal Congratulates Leadership On Successful SCO Summit
Sumaira FH Published October 16, 2024 | 11:54 PM
Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedaal Khan, on Wednesday extended his congratulations to President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, and Deputy Prime Minister Senator Ishaq Dar for the successful organization of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedaal Khan, on Wednesday extended his congratulations to President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, and Deputy Prime Minister Senator Ishaq Dar for the successful organization of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit.
In a statement, he highlighted that the participation of heads of state from 12 countries and over 200 delegations is a testament to the tireless efforts of the prime minister and his team.
He said that this marked a historic day for Pakistan, emphasizing the international conference's significant role in shaping the future of both Pakistan and the region.
During the summit, discussions were held on enhancing trade, investment, and cooperation in key sectors such as the economy, health, energy, technology, and communications.
He said that the participants also thoroughly reviewed strategies for regional development, prosperity, and efforts to eliminate terrorism.
He further congratulated Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, asserting that Pakistan is now on the path to progress under their visionary leadership.
Syedaal Khan expressed confidence that, shortly, the people of Pakistan will benefit from an improved standard of living and greater access to basic amenities due to the government's ongoing initiatives, which will pave the way for development and prosperity.
He also expressed gratitude to the international delegates for placing their trust in the current government and participating in the summit.
The Deputy Chairman Senate acknowledged the improving conditions in the country and urged all political parties to support the government's efforts, stressing that their cooperation would lead to tangible improvements for the people and the nation.
He also paid tribute to the Pakistan Army, security forces, and administration for ensuring the peaceful and successful organization of the prestigious conference.
Recent Stories
Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis, as Israeli strikes impede hu ..
KP house inquiry report presented in provincial assembly
Birth anniversary of renowned film actress Sabiha Khanum observed
Lord Nazir calls for early grant of right of self-determination to Kashmiris wit ..
Distt admin decides to suspend metro bus service on Oct 17
Essential services in southern Lebanon facing collapse as Israeli attacks contin ..
Candle light vigil held in memory of Karsaz martyrs
CPEC-II, to bring economic prosperity for people of Pakistan: Federal Minister f ..
Police amendment bill 2024 presented in KP Assembly
Govt. committed to making life more affordable to its people: Prime Minister Mu ..
Students not to lose hope but accept challenges, sustain efforts, hard work for ..
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan welcomes Chairman PPP in city
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP house inquiry report presented in provincial assembly47 seconds ago
-
Distt admin decides to suspend metro bus service on Oct 173 minutes ago
-
Candle light vigil held in memory of Karsaz martyrs1 minute ago
-
CPEC-II, to bring economic prosperity for people of Pakistan: Federal Minister for Planning and Deve ..1 minute ago
-
Police amendment bill 2024 presented in KP Assembly1 minute ago
-
Govt. committed to making life more affordable to its people: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Shari ..34 minutes ago
-
Students not to lose hope but accept challenges, sustain efforts, hard work for bright future: Dr. I ..35 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan welcomes Chairman PPP in city38 minutes ago
-
Belarusian ambassador expresses gratitude on SCO-CHG in Pakistan38 minutes ago
-
CM dismisses collage rape allegations as fabricated38 minutes ago
-
Nasir Shah reaffirms Sindh govt’s commitment to skill development of youth38 minutes ago
-
Constitutional amendment, judicial reforms need of hour: Barrister Malik34 minutes ago