Open Menu

Syedaal Congratulates Leadership On Successful SCO Summit

Sumaira FH Published October 16, 2024 | 11:54 PM

Syedaal congratulates leadership on successful SCO summit

Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedaal Khan, on Wednesday extended his congratulations to President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, and Deputy Prime Minister Senator Ishaq Dar for the successful organization of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedaal Khan, on Wednesday extended his congratulations to President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, and Deputy Prime Minister Senator Ishaq Dar for the successful organization of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit.

In a statement, he highlighted that the participation of heads of state from 12 countries and over 200 delegations is a testament to the tireless efforts of the prime minister and his team.

He said that this marked a historic day for Pakistan, emphasizing the international conference's significant role in shaping the future of both Pakistan and the region.

During the summit, discussions were held on enhancing trade, investment, and cooperation in key sectors such as the economy, health, energy, technology, and communications.

He said that the participants also thoroughly reviewed strategies for regional development, prosperity, and efforts to eliminate terrorism.

He further congratulated Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, asserting that Pakistan is now on the path to progress under their visionary leadership.

Syedaal Khan expressed confidence that, shortly, the people of Pakistan will benefit from an improved standard of living and greater access to basic amenities due to the government's ongoing initiatives, which will pave the way for development and prosperity.

He also expressed gratitude to the international delegates for placing their trust in the current government and participating in the summit.

The Deputy Chairman Senate acknowledged the improving conditions in the country and urged all political parties to support the government's efforts, stressing that their cooperation would lead to tangible improvements for the people and the nation.

He also paid tribute to the Pakistan Army, security forces, and administration for ensuring the peaceful and successful organization of the prestigious conference.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari Senate Prime Minister Army Technology Ishaq Dar Progress Lead Shanghai Cooperation Organization All From Government

Recent Stories

Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis ..

Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis, as Israeli strikes impede hu ..

46 seconds ago
 KP house inquiry report presented in provincial as ..

KP house inquiry report presented in provincial assembly

47 seconds ago
 Birth anniversary of renowned film actress Sabiha ..

Birth anniversary of renowned film actress Sabiha Khanum observed

49 seconds ago
 Lord Nazir calls for early grant of right of self- ..

Lord Nazir calls for early grant of right of self-determination to Kashmiris wit ..

3 minutes ago
 Distt admin decides to suspend metro bus service o ..

Distt admin decides to suspend metro bus service on Oct 17

3 minutes ago
 Essential services in southern Lebanon facing coll ..

Essential services in southern Lebanon facing collapse as Israeli attacks contin ..

1 minute ago
Candle light vigil held in memory of Karsaz martyr ..

Candle light vigil held in memory of Karsaz martyrs

1 minute ago
 CPEC-II, to bring economic prosperity for people o ..

CPEC-II, to bring economic prosperity for people of Pakistan: Federal Minister f ..

1 minute ago
 Police amendment bill 2024 presented in KP Assembl ..

Police amendment bill 2024 presented in KP Assembly

1 minute ago
 Govt. committed to making life more affordable to ..

Govt. committed to making life more affordable to its people: Prime Minister Mu ..

34 minutes ago
 Students not to lose hope but accept challenges, s ..

Students not to lose hope but accept challenges, sustain efforts, hard work for ..

35 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan welcomes ..

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan welcomes Chairman PPP in city

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan