Syedaal congratulates newly elected Hazara Journalists Association

Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan Wednesday, extended heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Taimoor Iqbal Jadoon, the newly-elected President of Hazara Journalists Association and his fellow office-bearers on their electoral success

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan Wednesday, extended heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Taimoor Iqbal Jadoon, the newly-elected President of Hazara Journalists Association and his fellow office-bearers on their electoral success.

In his message, the Deputy Chairman said the victory of the new cabinet reflected the trust of the journalist community and their positive and constructive expectations from the leadership.

He said that the media plays a fundamental role not only in shaping public opinion but also in strengthening democracy and promoting transparency.

Syedaal Khan said the journalist community had always been active in safeguarding national interests, democratic values, and public welfare.

He expressed hope that the newly elected leadership would take practical steps through the Association’s platform to promote press freedom, address journalists’ issues, and enhance their professional training.

He emphasised that close relations between Parliament and the media were crucial to making the democratic process more vibrant and robust. Journalism, he added, is a sacred responsibility that keeps society informed, brings facts to light, and conveys the voice of the people to the corridors of power.

The Deputy Chairman reaffirmed that Parliament would continue to support media freedom and its constructive role. He assured the newly elected president and his team that their positive and progressive initiatives would not only strengthen the journalist community but also further consolidate democratic values in the country.