Syedaal Discusses Investment Opportunities In Pakistan

Published February 27, 2025





ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Deputy Chairman in Senate Syedaal Khan met with Pakistani businessmen based in Singapore on Thursday, discussed investment opportunities in Pakistan and fostering stronger economic ties with overseas investors.

The chairman is in a two-day private visit to Singapore. Syedaal Khan highlighted the immense potential for investment in Pakistan, particularly in the mining and minerals sector of Balochistan, said a news release received here.

He said that the government has created a business-friendly environment and that Pakistan’s economy is on a path to stability.

He urged the business community to capitalize on the vast opportunities available, reassuring them that the country’s security situation remains stable and that several major international players are already investing in Pakistan.

He also addressed concerns raised by the business community regarding social media laws in Pakistan.

He clarified that these regulations are designed to protect individuals’ privacy and combat the spread of fake news. He underscored the government’s efforts to improve internet services across the country.

Syedaal Khan elaborated on the role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in streamlining investment processes.

He assured investors that SIFC is committed to minimizing bureaucratic hurdles and providing a one-window operation to facilitate overseas investments.

The meeting was also attended by Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Singapore, Rabia Shafiq.

