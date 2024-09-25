Open Menu

Syedaal Discusses Power Projects In Balochistan With Secretary Power Division

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 25, 2024 | 07:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Deputy Chairman of the Senate, Syedaal Khan, met with Power Division Secretary Fakhar Alam Irfan on Wednesday to discuss the ongoing power projects in Balochistan.

During the meeting, Fakhar Alam briefed the Deputy Chairman on the measures being taken to ensure a stable electricity supply in Balochistan, a province often overlooked in terms of infrastructure development.

He explained that efforts are underway to provide electricity to remote areas of the province, in line with the Prime Minister’s directives to enhance the power supply.

He further mentioned that improving transmission lines will help address some of the region's existing challenges.

Deputy Chairman Syedaal Khan emphasized the importance of agriculture in Balochistan and commended Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s solar scheme, which is specifically designed to support the province’s farmers.

He also noted the Prime Minister’s strong commitment to the development and prosperity of Balochistan, highlighting that, under the guidance of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, electricity tariffs have been reduced to ease the burden on the people. Additionally, efforts are being made to increase electricity production and minimize load shedding across the country.

Syedaal Khan reiterated that effective measures are being taken to ensure the provision of essential services, including electricity, which are vital for the development and prosperity of Balochistan.

