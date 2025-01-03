Open Menu

Syedaal Discusses Progress On Development Projects In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Syedaal discusses progress on development projects in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan here on Friday held meetings with Members of the National Assembly, Senators and tribal leaders to discuss legislative matters, progress on development projects in Balochistan, and other key issues.

During a meeting with Shahadat Awan, Hidayat Ullah Khan, Manzoor Ahmed Kakar and others, the Deputy Chairman Senate highlighted the government’s successful economic policies and said that the country’s economy is on the right track.

Referring to the Urhaan Pakistan initiative, he described it as a testament to these policies and expressed confidence that it would fulfill Pakistan’s vision for economic progress. “The Uraan Pakistan initiative is gaining public support and reflects our commitment to economic growth,” he said, applauding Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his team for their commendable efforts.

Syedaal Khan reiterated the government’s priority of providing relief to the common man, stressing the importance of collective efforts to address national challenges.

He said that Pakistan’s economic reforms have been well-received internationally and called for setting aside differences to ensure the country’s forward momentum. “Dialogue and negotiations are the only way to resolve issues,” he said, commending the nation’s leadership for prioritizing communication and consensus-building on critical matters.

Addressing development in Balochistan, he praised the launch of new projects and underscored the importance of inclusivity in the province’s growth. “Development in Balochistan can only be achieved with the participation of every citizen,” he said, adding that the government is actively involving the public in the development process.

He also highlighted the transformative potential of initiatives like the Gwadar Port, CPEC projects, and other ventures, which are expected to create job opportunities and uplift living standards in the region.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Senate Balochistan Prime Minister Job CPEC Gwadar Man Progress Government

Recent Stories

World Future Energy Summit 2025 shines light on Mi ..

World Future Energy Summit 2025 shines light on Middle East’s sustainable citi ..

1 minute ago
 Video featuring Hania Aamir, Yashma Gill performin ..

Video featuring Hania Aamir, Yashma Gill performing energetic dance goes viral

1 hour ago
 19-year old Indian girl takes her own life during ..

19-year old Indian girl takes her own life during live Instagram stream

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival launches 'Startu ..

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival launches 'Startup Pitch Competition'

2 hours ago
 Türkiye's annual inflation drops to 44.38% in Dec ..

Türkiye's annual inflation drops to 44.38% in December

3 hours ago
 AIM Global Manufacturing Awards opens nominations

AIM Global Manufacturing Awards opens nominations

3 hours ago
Pakistan, Iran navies conduct Passage Exercise

Pakistan, Iran navies conduct Passage Exercise

3 hours ago
 FBMA International Show Jumping Cup begins in Abu ..

FBMA International Show Jumping Cup begins in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
 South Africa opt to bat first against Pakistan in ..

South Africa opt to bat first against Pakistan in second Test match today

4 hours ago
 AD Ports Group closes 2024 with strong growth

AD Ports Group closes 2024 with strong growth

4 hours ago
 Pakistan replace Naseem Shah with Mir Hamza in 2nd ..

Pakistan replace Naseem Shah with Mir Hamza in 2nd Test match against South Afri ..

4 hours ago
 Karachi ranks as most polluted city in world with ..

Karachi ranks as most polluted city in world with AQI 270 points

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan