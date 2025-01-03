Syedaal discusses progress on development projects in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan here on Friday held meetings with Members of the National Assembly, Senators and tribal leaders to discuss legislative matters, progress on development projects in Balochistan, and other key issues.

During a meeting with Shahadat Awan, Hidayat Ullah Khan, Manzoor Ahmed Kakar and others, the Deputy Chairman Senate highlighted the government’s successful economic policies and said that the country’s economy is on the right track.

Referring to the Urhaan Pakistan initiative, he described it as a testament to these policies and expressed confidence that it would fulfill Pakistan’s vision for economic progress. “The Uraan Pakistan initiative is gaining public support and reflects our commitment to economic growth,” he said, applauding Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his team for their commendable efforts.

Syedaal Khan reiterated the government’s priority of providing relief to the common man, stressing the importance of collective efforts to address national challenges.

He said that Pakistan’s economic reforms have been well-received internationally and called for setting aside differences to ensure the country’s forward momentum. “Dialogue and negotiations are the only way to resolve issues,” he said, commending the nation’s leadership for prioritizing communication and consensus-building on critical matters.

Addressing development in Balochistan, he praised the launch of new projects and underscored the importance of inclusivity in the province’s growth. “Development in Balochistan can only be achieved with the participation of every citizen,” he said, adding that the government is actively involving the public in the development process.

He also highlighted the transformative potential of initiatives like the Gwadar Port, CPEC projects, and other ventures, which are expected to create job opportunities and uplift living standards in the region.