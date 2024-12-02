Syedaal Expresses Condolences On Demise Of Makhdoom Syed Ali
Faizan Hashmi Published December 02, 2024 | 10:43 PM
Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedaal Khan on Monday expressed profound grief over the sudden demise of Makhdoom Syed Ali Hassan Gilani, a close relative of Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani and a former Member of the National Assembly
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedaal Khan on Monday expressed profound grief over the sudden demise of Makhdoom Syed Ali Hassan Gilani, a close relative of Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani and a former Member of the National Assembly.
In his condolence message, the Deputy Chairman described the loss as a significant one, highlighting the late politician’s contributions to the upliftment of marginalized communities and his efforts for the development of South Punjab.
He lauded Makhdoom Syed Ali Hassan Gilani's commitment to democratic values and said that his services in this regard would always be remembered.
The Deputy Chairman prayed for the departed soul’s elevated status in Jannah and patience for the bereaved family.
Recent Stories
3 billion people globally impacted by land degradation: Desertification conferen ..
Police arrests 3 bandits, foil attempt of dacoity in Mirpur
District admin's efforts paid off as Islamabad reports only one dengue case
Advisor urges Gandapur to use official resources to improve KP governance
Farooq lambaste Indian govt for continual rising anti-Muslim approach
Karachi admin seals 4 factories producing soap from animal offal
Tens of thousands strike at Volkswagen's Germany plants
Victims win reparations over abduction by colonial-era Belgium
Ali Palh resigns as General Secretary PTI Sindh
Zelensky presses Scholz for 'fundamental' support against Russia
Government committed to empower individuals with disabilities: Prime Minister Mu ..
Collective responsibility of all to ensure equal opportunities, rights for Perso ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
District admin's efforts paid off as Islamabad reports only one dengue case12 minutes ago
-
Advisor urges Gandapur to use official resources to improve KP governance12 minutes ago
-
Karachi admin seals 4 factories producing soap from animal offal12 minutes ago
-
Ali Palh resigns as General Secretary PTI Sindh3 minutes ago
-
Government committed to empower individuals with disabilities: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Shari ..3 minutes ago
-
Collective responsibility of all to ensure equal opportunities, rights for Persons with Disabilities ..3 minutes ago
-
KP cabinet approves action plan for resolution of Kurram Issue23 minutes ago
-
IESCO catches 318 power pilferers in November1 minute ago
-
Meeting reviews wheat cultivation : Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani1 minute ago
-
Rescue team departs for CERT competition in Lahore52 seconds ago
-
FIA cybercrime wing Balochistan launched crackdown against anti-state propaganda53 seconds ago
-
Balochistan Assembly's PAC directed finance department to get details of accounts with signatory of ..23 minutes ago