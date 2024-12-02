Syedaal expresses condolences on demise of Makhdoom Syed Ali

Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedaal Khan on Monday expressed profound grief over the sudden demise of Makhdoom Syed Ali Hassan Gilani, a close relative of Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani and a former Member of the National Assembly

In his condolence message, the Deputy Chairman described the loss as a significant one, highlighting the late politician’s contributions to the upliftment of marginalized communities and his efforts for the development of South Punjab.

He lauded Makhdoom Syed Ali Hassan Gilani's commitment to democratic values and said that his services in this regard would always be remembered.

The Deputy Chairman prayed for the departed soul’s elevated status in Jannah and patience for the bereaved family.