Syedaal Extends Ramadan Greetings To Nation, Muslim Ummah

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2025 | 07:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedaal Khan, Saturday extended heartfelt greetings to the entire Muslim Ummah and the people of Pakistan on the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan.

He said that Ramadan is a month of divine blessings, mercy, and forgiveness, offering a sacred opportunity for self-reflection, piety, sacrifice, and brotherhood.

He said that fasting is not merely about abstaining from food and drink but also about purifying the heart and mind, fostering compassion, and expressing gratitude.

"This holy month teaches us self-discipline, patience, and generosity. It is a time when Allah showers His special blessings upon the people, accepts their prayers, and grants them an opportunity for spiritual purification," he said.

Syedaal Khan urged people to engage in acts of worship, repentance, and seeking Allah’s pleasure, making the most of this sacred time.

He also called for helping the underprivileged, ensuring that no one suffers from hunger, poverty, or helplessness during Ramadan.

The Deputy Chairman Senate prayed for Pakistan’s progress, peace, and stability, encouraging everyone to promote unity and brotherhood. "May Allah grant us the ability to embrace the true spirit of Ramadan, accept our prayers, forgive our sins, and shower us with His boundless blessings," he added.

