Syedaal Khan announces panel of chairperson for Senate session

Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan on Tuesday announced the panel of chairpersons to conduct the proceedings of Senate session in absence of Chairman and Deputy Chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan on Tuesday announced the panel of chairpersons to conduct the proceedings of Senate session in absence of Chairman and Deputy Chairman.

Senator Sherry Rehman, Senator Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari and Senator Bushra Anjum Butt would conduct the proceedings of the Upper House of the Parliament.