Syedaal Khan Announces Panel Of Chairperson For Senate Session
Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2024 | 07:15 PM
Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan on Tuesday announced the panel of chairpersons to conduct the proceedings of Senate session in absence of Chairman and Deputy Chairman
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan on Tuesday announced the panel of chairpersons to conduct the proceedings of Senate session in absence of Chairman and Deputy Chairman.
Senator Sherry Rehman, Senator Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari and Senator Bushra Anjum Butt would conduct the proceedings of the Upper House of the Parliament.
Recent Stories
WHO challenges illicit tobacco trade numbers in Pakistan, says trade share is 23 ..
Board of Intermediate Secondary Education (BISE) postpones Intermediate exams
UK blood scandal victims to receive payouts this year: govt
Khawaja Asif for an end to cigarette manufacturers' influence for tax evasion
UK announces compensation for people affected by contaminated blood scandal
Combination of physical, bio-chemical, methods to reduce BOD, COD in wastewater: ..
Surroundings of historic Qasim Fort to be restored to promote tourism
KSrelief Supervisor General Meets with ICAO Council President
LHC grants bail to Parvez Elahi in PA illegal recruitment case
Adulterated spices, food destroyed during raid at grinding unit
Muharrars of two police stations suspended
SECP conducts workshop on collaboration with China in capital markets
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Khawaja Asif for an end to cigarette manufacturers' influence for tax evasion2 minutes ago
-
Combination of physical, bio-chemical, methods to reduce BOD, COD in wastewater: Murad3 minutes ago
-
Surroundings of historic Qasim Fort to be restored to promote tourism3 minutes ago
-
LHC grants bail to Parvez Elahi in PA illegal recruitment case9 minutes ago
-
Adulterated spices, food destroyed during raid at grinding unit9 minutes ago
-
Muharrars of two police stations suspended9 minutes ago
-
Special persons community delegation meets with SSP Traffic6 minutes ago
-
FAPUASA meeting demands budgetary allocations for universities6 minutes ago
-
Girl injured in Qalandarabad firing incident dies in hospital6 minutes ago
-
Tarar affirms govt's commitment to ensure safety of every citizen6 minutes ago
-
NDMA issues alert to departments' concerned amid GLOF threat in KP, GB50 seconds ago
-
DPM Dar, Russian FM discuss bilateral cooperation, regional, global developments52 seconds ago