Syedaal Khan directs Senate staff to organize Salat al-Istisqa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Acting Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan on Tuesday directed Senate officials to organize Salat al-Istisqa (rain prayer) within the Parliament premises, following concerns over the country’s worsening water crisis and prolonged dry conditions.

During a Senate session, Senator Palwasha Mohammad Zia Khan expressed deep concern over the severe water shortage and the lack of rainfall across Pakistan.

She highlighted the alarming situation affecting agriculture, water reservoirs, and daily life, stressing the urgent need for divine intervention. She appealed to the House to collectively offer Salat al-Istisqa and seek Allah’s mercy for rainfall to ease the crisis.

Responding to her appeal, acting Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan acknowledged the gravity of the situation and issued directives to senate staff for arranging the special prayer within the Parliament premises.