Open Menu

Syedaal Khan Directs Senate Staff To Organize Salat Al-Istisqa

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Syedaal Khan directs Senate staff to organize Salat al-Istisqa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Acting Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan on Tuesday directed Senate officials to organize Salat al-Istisqa (rain prayer) within the Parliament premises, following concerns over the country’s worsening water crisis and prolonged dry conditions.

During a Senate session, Senator Palwasha Mohammad Zia Khan expressed deep concern over the severe water shortage and the lack of rainfall across Pakistan.

She highlighted the alarming situation affecting agriculture, water reservoirs, and daily life, stressing the urgent need for divine intervention. She appealed to the House to collectively offer Salat al-Istisqa and seek Allah’s mercy for rainfall to ease the crisis.

Responding to her appeal, acting Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan acknowledged the gravity of the situation and issued directives to senate staff for arranging the special prayer within the Parliament premises./APP-rzr-tsw-tmg

Recent Stories

Partial satellite manufacturing in UAE to begin th ..

Partial satellite manufacturing in UAE to begin this year: Bayanat CEO

2 minutes ago
 EDGE Group reports $5 billion in annual revenue; 2 ..

EDGE Group reports $5 billion in annual revenue; 20% exports

17 minutes ago
 UAE, Ukraine explore investment opportunities foll ..

UAE, Ukraine explore investment opportunities following CEPA signing

32 minutes ago
 DIFC marks 20th anniversary with record annual per ..

DIFC marks 20th anniversary with record annual performance

1 hour ago
 Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude strikes Tonga Islands ..

Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude strikes Tonga Islands in South Pacific

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi to host ‘Made in Russia’ Festival Fe ..

Abu Dhabi to host ‘Made in Russia’ Festival February 21

1 hour ago
Turkish MKE showcases defence systems at IDEX 2025

Turkish MKE showcases defence systems at IDEX 2025

2 hours ago
 NAVDEX 2025: ‘Emirates Classification’ drives ..

NAVDEX 2025: ‘Emirates Classification’ drives quality in national maritime i ..

2 hours ago
 Burjeel Holdings to establish leading radiation on ..

Burjeel Holdings to establish leading radiation oncology network in GCC

3 hours ago
 ADSB, ASRY to promote regional excellence in produ ..

ADSB, ASRY to promote regional excellence in production of commercial naval vess ..

3 hours ago
 At least 18 injured after plane crashes, flips on ..

At least 18 injured after plane crashes, flips on landing in Toronto

3 hours ago
 Tawazun Industrial Park, Calidus sign cooperation ..

Tawazun Industrial Park, Calidus sign cooperation agreement at IDEX 2025

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan