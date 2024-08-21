Syedaal Khan grieves over sad demise of Raza Rabbani’s sister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Deputy Chairman Senate Sardar Syedaal Khan Nasar, on Wednesday, expressed deep grief over the sad demise of the sister of former Chairman Senate, Mian Raza Rabbani.

In a message, he said, "The sudden death of the deceased is a great shock to Former Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani and is an irreparable loss for the family.

"

The Deputy Chairman prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the deceased high ranks in Jannah and to bestow patience upon the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.