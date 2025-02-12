Open Menu

Syedaal Khan Lauds Security Forces' Efforts In Restoring Peace In Balochistan

Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Syedaal Khan lauds security forces' efforts in restoring peace in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan on Wednesday commended the tireless efforts and sacrifices of security forces in restoring peace and stability in Balochistan.

During a meeting with the Inspector General (IG) of Balochistan Police in Quetta, he said that the sacrifices made by security personnel in safeguarding the people and ensuring stability will be remembered in history.

The meeting focused on the overall security situation, law and order, and measures for public safety in the province.

Syedaal Khan stressed the need for a comprehensive strategy to enhance law and order further, calling for effective policies and greater coordination among security institutions to strengthen public trust.

He highlighted Balochistan’s crucial role in Pakistan’s national stability and progress, asserting that peace in the province is directly linked to the country’s overall prosperity.

Acknowledging the hardships faced by the people of Balochistan, he reiterated the importance of addressing their concerns on a priority basis to facilitate the province’s development.

The discussion also underscored the need for police reforms, with a focus on modernizing law enforcement, enhancing professional skills, and upgrading training programs for police officers.

Syedaal Khan stressed that equipping law enforcement agencies with modern technology and advanced tools is essential for effective crime prevention and security management.

He reaffirmed that the sacrifices of security personnel would not go in vain and vowed to ensure full government support for efforts aimed at maintaining peace in the region.

IG Balochistan briefed the Deputy Chairman Senate on ongoing security initiatives and police reforms, detailing efforts to train law enforcement personnel and equip them with modern technology to combat crime effectively.

In response, Syedaal Khan appreciated the IG’s efforts and assured the government’s full cooperation in maintaining peace. He expressed hope that collaborative efforts would help establish lasting stability in Balochistan, creating a conducive environment for the province’s development and prosperity.

APP/zah-sra

Recent Stories

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to host Artificial I ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to host Artificial Intelligence Week February 17

21 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses signing of agreement be ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses signing of agreement between University of Sharjah, S ..

36 minutes ago
 Tri-nation series: South Africa decide to bat firs ..

Tri-nation series: South Africa decide to bat first against Pakistan in third ma ..

48 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minist ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister discuss ties, regional deve ..

51 minutes ago
 FIFA adopts new technologies to enhance World Cup ..

FIFA adopts new technologies to enhance World Cup pitch quality

1 hour ago
 Egypt launches unified government services card to ..

Egypt launches unified government services card to drive digital transformation

1 hour ago
Liwa Sports Club announces formation of new motors ..

Liwa Sports Club announces formation of new motorsports team

1 hour ago
 Innovation, AI key to business efficiency: SAP CEO

Innovation, AI key to business efficiency: SAP CEO

2 hours ago
 World Bank forecasts 3.4% growth for Gulf economie ..

World Bank forecasts 3.4% growth for Gulf economies in 2025

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz meets IMF officials, vows to sustain re ..

PM Shehbaz meets IMF officials, vows to sustain reform momentum

2 hours ago
 Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan declared innocent in Jinnah ..

Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan declared innocent in Jinnah House attack case

2 hours ago
 Gallup, WGS launch 'Global Leadership Report: What ..

Gallup, WGS launch 'Global Leadership Report: What Followers Want'

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan