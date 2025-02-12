Syedaal Khan lauds security forces' efforts in restoring peace in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan on Wednesday commended the tireless efforts and sacrifices of security forces in restoring peace and stability in Balochistan.

During a meeting with the Inspector General (IG) of Balochistan Police in Quetta, he said that the sacrifices made by security personnel in safeguarding the people and ensuring stability will be remembered in history.

The meeting focused on the overall security situation, law and order, and measures for public safety in the province.

Syedaal Khan stressed the need for a comprehensive strategy to enhance law and order further, calling for effective policies and greater coordination among security institutions to strengthen public trust.

He highlighted Balochistan’s crucial role in Pakistan’s national stability and progress, asserting that peace in the province is directly linked to the country’s overall prosperity.

Acknowledging the hardships faced by the people of Balochistan, he reiterated the importance of addressing their concerns on a priority basis to facilitate the province’s development.

The discussion also underscored the need for police reforms, with a focus on modernizing law enforcement, enhancing professional skills, and upgrading training programs for police officers.

Syedaal Khan stressed that equipping law enforcement agencies with modern technology and advanced tools is essential for effective crime prevention and security management.

He reaffirmed that the sacrifices of security personnel would not go in vain and vowed to ensure full government support for efforts aimed at maintaining peace in the region.

IG Balochistan briefed the Deputy Chairman Senate on ongoing security initiatives and police reforms, detailing efforts to train law enforcement personnel and equip them with modern technology to combat crime effectively.

In response, Syedaal Khan appreciated the IG’s efforts and assured the government’s full cooperation in maintaining peace. He expressed hope that collaborative efforts would help establish lasting stability in Balochistan, creating a conducive environment for the province’s development and prosperity.

