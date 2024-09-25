Open Menu

Syedaal Khan Praises PARC’s Agricultural Research, Development Initiatives

Sumaira FH Published September 25, 2024 | 07:50 PM

Syedaal Khan praises PARC’s agricultural research, development initiatives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan on Wednesday commended the research efforts and development initiatives undertaken by the Chairman of the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) in the agriculture sector.

During a meeting with PARC Chairman Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali, Syedaal Khan emphasized the importance of leveraging international agricultural practices to promote Pakistan's local economy.

Highlighting agriculture as the backbone of Pakistan's economy, he pointed out that Pakistan is primarily an agricultural country. He underscored the need for extensive work in remote areas to strengthen the sector, suggesting initiatives to make barren land cultivable, which could significantly enhance agricultural productivity.

While acknowledging the challenges currently facing the agricultural sector, Syedaal Khan expressed confidence that these issues can be resolved through enhanced research, coordination, and institutional cooperation.

He urged PARC to intensify its collaboration with provincial governments and develop region-specific initiatives tailored to each province’s climate and environmental conditions. These efforts, he noted, would ensure that local farmers and cultivators benefit from improved agricultural practices.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Agriculture Muhammad Ali From

Recent Stories

Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?

Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?

34 minutes ago
 ADB predicts improvement in Pakistan economy, decl ..

ADB predicts improvement in Pakistan economy, decline in inflation

47 minutes ago
 TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Kh ..

TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Khan

55 minutes ago
 Wants VCs’appointments on merit, says Punjab gov ..

Wants VCs’appointments on merit, says Punjab governor

1 hour ago
 IHC bars SZABU from announcing MDCAT results

IHC bars SZABU from announcing MDCAT results

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan asks govt to announce appointment of ne ..

Imran Khan asks govt to announce appointment of next CJP

1 hour ago
Punjab CM Maryam criticizes KP CM Gandapur

Punjab CM Maryam criticizes KP CM Gandapur

2 hours ago
 Punjab Govt Launches Global IT Certifications Prog ..

Punjab Govt Launches Global IT Certifications Program: 40+ global certifications ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab Govt launches global IT certifications prog ..

Punjab Govt launches global IT certifications programmes

2 hours ago
 Haier Air Conditioners: Embracing the Digital Era ..

Haier Air Conditioners: Embracing the Digital Era with the Haismart App

2 hours ago
 U.S. Ambassador Highlights Strengths and Benefits ..

U.S. Ambassador Highlights Strengths and Benefits of U.S.-Pakistan Trade and Inv ..

4 hours ago
 PAA’s New Term Commences as Mr. Ahmed Kapadia as ..

PAA’s New Term Commences as Mr. Ahmed Kapadia assumes role of newly elected Ch ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan