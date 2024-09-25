Syedaal Khan Praises PARC’s Agricultural Research, Development Initiatives
Sumaira FH Published September 25, 2024 | 07:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan on Wednesday commended the research efforts and development initiatives undertaken by the Chairman of the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) in the agriculture sector.
During a meeting with PARC Chairman Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali, Syedaal Khan emphasized the importance of leveraging international agricultural practices to promote Pakistan's local economy.
Highlighting agriculture as the backbone of Pakistan's economy, he pointed out that Pakistan is primarily an agricultural country. He underscored the need for extensive work in remote areas to strengthen the sector, suggesting initiatives to make barren land cultivable, which could significantly enhance agricultural productivity.
While acknowledging the challenges currently facing the agricultural sector, Syedaal Khan expressed confidence that these issues can be resolved through enhanced research, coordination, and institutional cooperation.
He urged PARC to intensify its collaboration with provincial governments and develop region-specific initiatives tailored to each province’s climate and environmental conditions. These efforts, he noted, would ensure that local farmers and cultivators benefit from improved agricultural practices.
