Syedaal Khan visits Pakistan High Commission in Singapore

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Deputy Chairman of the Senate Syedaal Khan visited the Pakistan High Commission in Singapore on Friday.

During the visit, Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Singapore, Rabia Shafiq, briefed him on the diplomatic and trade relations between Pakistan and Singapore said a news release received here.

She also provided an update on ongoing efforts to obtain halal meat certification from Singapore, which would facilitate Pakistan’s meat exports to the country.

Deputy Chairman underscored the immense potential for investment in Pakistan, particularly in the mining and minerals sector of Balochistan.

He emphasized the need to promote Pakistan’s natural resources, stating that Balochistan is rich in minerals, which can attract foreign direct investment.

Additionally, he highlighted the importance of showcasing Pakistan’s high-quality fruits, dry fruits, and agricultural produce in international markets.

During his visit, the Deputy Chairman toured various offices of the High Commission, where he inspected consular services and other facilities provided to the Pakistani community in Singapore. He, later recorded his remarks in the official remarks book.