Syedaal, Mandokhail Discuss Balochistan's Development Issues
Faizan Hashmi Published October 02, 2024 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Deputy Chairman of Senate Syedaal Khan Wednesday met with Fazal Qadir Mandokhail, a Member of the Balochistan Provincial Assembly from Zhob, and discussed key issues related to the development of Balochistan.
During the meeting, Fazal Qadir Mandokhail praised Syedaal Khan's performance, describing him as a beacon of hope for the people of the province.
He also commended the Deputy Chairman's significant role in fostering a positive political environment in the Upper House, highlighting his efforts to transcend party lines and prioritize the region's progress.
Syedaal Khan expressed his appreciation for Mandokhail's visit, emphasizing the importance of new political faces.
"Their involvement brings fresh hope for the public, while also placing a great responsibility on them to serve beyond party politics for the greater good of Balochistan's development," he noted.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024
Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in record time
USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agricultural technologies in DI Kh ..
Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ball cricket team
Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict
Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets
X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman
President's Cup to commence from 3 October
The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead
Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Meeting held to prevent outbreak of Congo virus in Balochistan3 minutes ago
-
ANF foils drug smuggling bids; recovers 3.5 kg heroin, 7.2 kg Ice13 minutes ago
-
Muqam visits family of martyred child of Swabi blast; hands over cash assistance13 minutes ago
-
Police register cases for selling trees illegally13 minutes ago
-
Constable killed on resistance in dacoity32 minutes ago
-
Vehicles with installed gas cylinder pose life risks, PHA takes action against 227 vehicle32 minutes ago
-
RCCI newly elected body sworn in33 minutes ago
-
Awareness campaigns necessary to curb spread of Chikungunya, Dengue & Malaria: Expert33 minutes ago
-
Muzaffargarh Deaf Cricket Team to play National Deaf Cricket Championship43 minutes ago
-
PTI's agitative politics to cost dearly to Pakistan: Akbar S Babar43 minutes ago
-
KFM Chief lauds PM Shahbaz's address to UNGA seeking early peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue52 minutes ago
-
Japanese language enables Pakistani youth to brighten their futures52 minutes ago