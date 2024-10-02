ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Deputy Chairman of Senate Syedaal Khan Wednesday met with Fazal Qadir Mandokhail, a Member of the Balochistan Provincial Assembly from Zhob, and discussed key issues related to the development of Balochistan.

During the meeting, Fazal Qadir Mandokhail praised Syedaal Khan's performance, describing him as a beacon of hope for the people of the province.

He also commended the Deputy Chairman's significant role in fostering a positive political environment in the Upper House, highlighting his efforts to transcend party lines and prioritize the region's progress.

Syedaal Khan expressed his appreciation for Mandokhail's visit, emphasizing the importance of new political faces.

"Their involvement brings fresh hope for the public, while also placing a great responsibility on them to serve beyond party politics for the greater good of Balochistan's development," he noted.