Syedaal Meets With Federal Secretaries To Discuss Various Issues
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Deputy Chairman of the Senate, Syedaal Khan, met with various officers, including federal secretaries, to discuss important issues and initiatives.
He expressed gratitude to all attendees and received a briefing from Federal Secretary Arshad Majeed regarding the Ministry of Energy, highlighting the challenges faced by Balochistan.
During the meeting, he also engaged with Federal Secretary Dr Muhammad Fakhr Alam to gain further insights into pressing matters.
Dr. Abdul Rauf Rafiqui head of the Allama Iqbal Academy in Lahore, presented a gift of books to the Deputy Chairman and extended an invitation to visit the academy.
Syedaal Khan commended Rafiqui’s contributions, stating that Iqbal's philosophy is particularly significant for today's youth in the current circumstances.
Fareed Dogar, a Supreme Court lawyer and former Deputy Attorney General from Quetta, during a meeting, said the people of Balochistan have high expectations for the Deputy Chairman of the Senate.
Additionally, a group of young lawyers from Balochistan, led by Advocate Qari Naqeebullah, met with Syedaal Khan to discuss the challenges faced by lawyers from Balochistan working in Islamabad. The Deputy Chairman assured them of his commitment to resolving their issues.
