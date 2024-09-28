Open Menu

Syedaal Meets With Federal Secretaries To Discuss Various Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Syedaal meets with federal secretaries to discuss various issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Deputy Chairman of the Senate, Syedaal Khan, met with various officers, including federal secretaries, to discuss important issues and initiatives.

He expressed gratitude to all attendees and received a briefing from Federal Secretary Arshad Majeed regarding the Ministry of Energy, highlighting the challenges faced by Balochistan.

During the meeting, he also engaged with Federal Secretary Dr Muhammad Fakhr Alam to gain further insights into pressing matters.

Dr. Abdul Rauf Rafiqui head of the Allama Iqbal Academy in Lahore, presented a gift of books to the Deputy Chairman and extended an invitation to visit the academy.

Syedaal Khan commended Rafiqui’s contributions, stating that Iqbal's philosophy is particularly significant for today's youth in the current circumstances.

Fareed Dogar, a Supreme Court lawyer and former Deputy Attorney General from Quetta, during a meeting, said the people of Balochistan have high expectations for the Deputy Chairman of the Senate.

Additionally, a group of young lawyers from Balochistan, led by Advocate Qari Naqeebullah, met with Syedaal Khan to discuss the challenges faced by lawyers from Balochistan working in Islamabad. The Deputy Chairman assured them of his commitment to resolving their issues.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Senate Balochistan Supreme Court Quetta Lawyers Visit Young All From

Recent Stories

Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi ..

Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan

2 hours ago
 PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, en ..

PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024

6 hours ago
 Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s w ..

Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis

16 hours ago
 UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female studen ..

UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks

18 hours ago
PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities ..

PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address

19 hours ago
 Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: ..

Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba

19 hours ago
 Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Ja ..

Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan

19 hours ago
 PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

20 hours ago
 Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

20 hours ago
 Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industr ..

Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan