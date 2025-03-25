Open Menu

Syedaal Offers Condolences On Passing Of COAS’s Mother

Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Syedaal offers condolences on passing of COAS’s mother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the mother of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir.

In his condolence message, he said that a mother is life’s greatest blessing, and losing her is an irreparable loss.

He extended heartfelt sympathies to the grieving family and prayed for the departed soul’s forgiveness and a high rank in the hereafter.

Syedaal Khan added that he stands in solidarity with the mourning family in this difficult time.

He prayed, “May Allah grant the deceased the highest place in Jannat-ul-Firdous and give patience and strength to the bereaved family.”

Recent Stories

Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session addresses importa ..

Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session addresses importance of fostering positive valu ..

10 minutes ago
 Dawoodi Bohra Community in UAE contributes AED1 mi ..

Dawoodi Bohra Community in UAE contributes AED1 million to 'Father Endowments'

26 minutes ago
 Emirati businessman contributes AED5 million to Fa ..

Emirati businessman contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

26 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Greek President on Indepe ..

UAE leaders congratulate Greek President on Independence Day

56 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber issues 5,357 ATA Carnets in 2024 wor ..

Dubai Chamber issues 5,357 ATA Carnets in 2024 worth AED4.3 billion

56 minutes ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop sensing system f ..

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop sensing system for 'laparoscopic surgeries'

1 hour ago
China offers huge investment opportunities in cons ..

China offers huge investment opportunities in consumer market

1 hour ago
 Investopia signs seven partnerships with national ..

Investopia signs seven partnerships with national institutions, global companies

1 hour ago
 ADNOC L&S shareholders approve $273 million divide ..

ADNOC L&S shareholders approve $273 million dividend in 2024

2 hours ago
 Maqta Technologies Group, Indra Group to develop s ..

Maqta Technologies Group, Indra Group to develop solutions for smart ports

2 hours ago
 CBUAE imposes financial sanctions on 5 banks, 2 in ..

CBUAE imposes financial sanctions on 5 banks, 2 insurance companies

3 hours ago
 Wildfires burn about 15,000 hectares of woodland i ..

Wildfires burn about 15,000 hectares of woodland in Korea

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan