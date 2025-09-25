Syedaal terms PM’s UN address diplomatic success

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan on Thursday described Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visit to United States and his address at the United Nations General Assembly as a major diplomatic success for Pakistan.

In statement, he said the Prime Minister not only highlighted Pakistan’s stance at the world’s foremost forum but also conveyed the aspirations of every Pakistani at the global level.

Welcoming the address, he remarked that the visit would prove instrumental in advancing Pakistan’s development and prosperity.

The Deputy Chairman said that the visit carried historic significance, terming the scheduled meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the US President a milestone for Pakistan’s confidence, defense cooperation, and foreign policy.

He said India’s baseless propaganda had pushed the region close to conflict, but Washington’s positive diplomacy prevented a major crisis.

The Deputy Chairman added that the visit not only promoted Pakistan’s identity in the international community but also enhanced the country’s prestige and credibility worldwide.

He expressed hope that the Prime Minister’s high-level engagements would further strengthen Pakistan’s role in regional and global politics.

Referring to the Prime Minister’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia, he termed it successful and result-oriented, highlighting that new defense agreements between Pakistan and the Kingdom marked the dawn of a new era in regional security, counter-terrorism, economy, investment, and trade.

He said the agreements would not only stabilize the economies of both nations but also build greater trust between their leaderships and peoples.