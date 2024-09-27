Open Menu

Syedaal Urges Senators To Effectively Highlight Issues Of Their Respective Areas

Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2024 | 07:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedaal Khan Friday urged senators to effectively highlight the issues of their respective areas and work with relevant ministries to find solutions.

During a meeting with various senators, including Senator Naseema Ehsan, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Delegated Legislation, Senator Bilal Ahmed Khan Mandokhel, Senator Bushra Anjum Butt, Chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Federal education and Professional Training, and Senator Fawzia Arshad, he emphasized the importance of the Senate as the House of Federation, where all units of the country receive equal representation.

He said that it is the responsibility and duty of the senators to bring the problems of their Constituencies to the forefront.

Syedaal Khan added that with representation from all provinces and political parties, the Upper House of Parliament plays a crucial role in legislating for the benefit of the regions the senators represent.

He said that the current government is taking concrete steps to provide relief to the people of Pakistan. Both houses of parliament are actively working on measures to address the public’s concerns.

He said Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is committed to offering maximum relief to the people.

Syedaal Khan highlighted that efforts to boost investment and promote commercial activities in the country would not only increase employment opportunities but also improve the standard of living for ordinary citizens, ultimately steering the country towards prosperity.

