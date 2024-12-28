Syedaal Visits Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s Residence To Inquire About His Health
Faizan Hashmi Published December 28, 2024 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Deputy Chairman of the Senate, Sardar Syedaal Khan on Saturday visited the residence of JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to inquire about his health.
Expressing his well-wishes, the Deputy Chairman said, "We pray for Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s swift recovery. Our thoughts and good wishes are with him."
He added, "Maulana Fazlur Rehman is a highly esteemed personality for us. His efforts to promote democracy, democratic values, and the politics of reconciliation are commendable."
According to a news release, Sardar Syedaal Khan also acknowledged Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s support for the recent constitutional amendment, praising his commitment to the national interest.
"We are grateful for his cooperation with the government on this important matter," he noted.
Emphasizing the importance of unity, the Deputy Chairman said, "The country needs harmony and solidarity more than ever. Maulana Fazlur Rehman has consistently prioritized the nation’s interests."
He also lauded the JUI-F chief’s political struggles, saying, "On a personal level, I greatly admire Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s tireless efforts in the political arena. During these challenging times, all of us must work together for the betterment of the country."
