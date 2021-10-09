UrduPoint.com

Syedna Muffadal Saifuddin's Visit Comes To An End

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 04:07 PM

Spiritual leader of Dawoodi Bohra Community His Holiness Syedna Muffadal Saifuddin on Saturday has flown from the Jinnah International Airport to his next destination after a brief stay here in the metropolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Spiritual leader of Dawoodi Bohra Community His Holiness Syedna Muffadal Saifuddin on Saturday has flown from the Jinnah International Airport to his next destination after a brief stay here in the metropolis.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah were also present on the occasion of his departure.

