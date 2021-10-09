Syedna's Visit To City Comes To An End
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 08:24 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Spiritual leader of Dawoodi Bohra community his Holiness Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin on Saturday flown from the Jinnah International Airport to India after a two-week stay here in the metropolis.
On the occasion, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah saw him off at the airport.