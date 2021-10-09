Spiritual leader of Dawoodi Bohra community his Holiness Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin on Saturday flown from the Jinnah International Airport to India after a two-week stay here in the metropolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Spiritual leader of Dawoodi Bohra community his Holiness Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin on Saturday flown from the Jinnah International Airport to India after a two-week stay here in the metropolis.

On the occasion, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah saw him off at the airport.