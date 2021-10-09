UrduPoint.com

Syedna's Visit To City Comes To An End

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 08:24 PM

Syedna's visit to city comes to an end

Spiritual leader of Dawoodi Bohra community his Holiness Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin on Saturday flown from the Jinnah International Airport to India after a two-week stay here in the metropolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Spiritual leader of Dawoodi Bohra community his Holiness Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin on Saturday flown from the Jinnah International Airport to India after a two-week stay here in the metropolis.

On the occasion, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah saw him off at the airport.

Related Topics

Sindh India Chief Minister Governor Murad Ali Shah From Airport

Recent Stories

Trump Says Michigan Rally Will Seek 'Forensic Audi ..

Trump Says Michigan Rally Will Seek 'Forensic Audit' of 2020 Election

5 minutes ago
 155 vehicles fined over smoke emission

155 vehicles fined over smoke emission

5 minutes ago
 SBP holds badminton trials

SBP holds badminton trials

5 minutes ago
 Nine killed as building partially collapses in Geo ..

Nine killed as building partially collapses in Georgia

5 minutes ago
 Prosperity of country linked with standard educati ..

Prosperity of country linked with standard education system: Ismail Rahu

9 minutes ago
 Distt. Admin succeeds in removing hurdles in const ..

Distt. Admin succeeds in removing hurdles in construction of Northern Bypass

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.