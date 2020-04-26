Sylani Welfare distributes ration in Tharparker, Umerkot

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :Sylani Welfare Trust's Arif Lakhani and Head of Bait-Ul-Mal Sindh Hunaid Lakhani distributed ration among the deserving people in Tharparker and Umerkot here on Sunday.

According to a communique here, Hundai Lakhani said that the Sylani Welfare Trust was distributing thousands of ration bags among needy people.

He said that their mission was to serve the needy and downtrodden section of the society.

The main purpose of Ramazan was to feel the starvation of the people, he said.

He said, "We are trying to reach the people affected by the coronavirus."He appealed to the philanthropists to come forward and help the needy people.