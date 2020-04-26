UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sylani Welfare Distributes Ration In Tharparker, Umerkot

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 08:20 PM

Sylani Welfare distributes ration in Tharparker, Umerkot

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :Sylani Welfare Trust's Arif Lakhani and Head of Bait-Ul-Mal Sindh Hunaid Lakhani distributed ration among the deserving people in Tharparker and Umerkot here on Sunday.

According to a communique here, Hundai Lakhani said that the Sylani Welfare Trust was distributing thousands of ration bags among needy people.

He said that their mission was to serve the needy and downtrodden section of the society.

The main purpose of Ramazan was to feel the starvation of the people, he said.

He said, "We are trying to reach the people affected by the coronavirus."He appealed to the philanthropists to come forward and help the needy people.

Related Topics

Sindh Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs resolves 61 IPR disputes, valued AED ..

2 hours ago

Morocco announces 150 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

DAFZA launches incentive packages to support compa ..

2 hours ago

MoHAP conducts over 35,000 additional COVID-19 tes ..

2 hours ago

Kuwait announces 183 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

2 hours ago

Sharjah Islamic Bank net profit increases to reach ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.