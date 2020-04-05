Sylani Welfare Trust providing ration to 20,000 persons everyday: Hunaid Lakhani

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Head of the Bait-Ul-Mal Sindh Hunaid Lakhani has said that the Sylani Welfare Trust was providing ration to 20,000 to 25,000 persons on daily basis.

The deserving people were also being provided with some amount of money along with ration.

The welfare trust had speed up the process of ration distribution.

Bait-Ul-Mal Head Hunaid Lakhani and Sylani's Arif Lakhani distributed ration at Nishtr Park last night, according to a communique here on Sunday.

He said that the process of ration distribution was continue on daily basis.

He appealed to the well-off people and governments to provide the people with ration to cope with the current situation caused due to the coronavirus.