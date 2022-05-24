Syllabus books to be distributed among students within next 10 days

District Education Department decided to distribute free of cost syllabus books amongst students within next 10 days

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :

This was disclosed Chief Executive Officer Education Tariq Habib Farooqi while talking to media persons on occasion of his visit at warehouse, here on Tuesday.

He wished, all the students should have books during vacations so that they could concentrate on their education properly. He informed that syllabus books would be distributed amongst students within next 10 days.

District Headmasters Association President Rana Farzand extolled the decision of distribution of books amongst the students and hoping that it would surely facilitate them.