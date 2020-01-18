Syllabus of class 1st to 8th to be changed in Cantt areas

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :The Directorate of Federal Government Educational Institutions (FGEIs) Cantts/Garrisons has decided to change the syllabus from class 1st to 8th with effect from next academic session 2020-2021.

According to a spokesman, the decision has been taken after a series of sessions held by committees of subject specialists and experts on curriculum review.

He said that the curriculum of FGEIs from Class 1st to 8th will be in line with Federal Directorate of education Islamabad textbooks following National Curriculum Framework 2017.

For this purpose, various publishers were approached for provision of books on subsidized rates, he said adding that publishers have shown their willingness to provide required books to the students by organizing book fairs in the schools after declaration of results.

Publisher will provide free text books to the wards of suhadas and orphans student of class one to five, he informed.

In this regard, the Directorate has issued instructions for publishers. Publishers of Textbooks (Classes I � VIII) will ensure that the contents, exercises, diagrams, maps etc are in accordance with National Curriculum Framework 2017.

They have also been directed that the textbooks published by them will not have any traces of extremism, religiously conflicting and biased contents.

Publishers will provide standard quality books as per sample provided to FGEIs (C/G) Directorate and as per quality of text books being provided to FDE Islamabad.