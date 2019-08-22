Syllabus of Punjab police being upgradded: IGP

Inspector General of Police Punjab Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan said that provision of modern based ethics and contemporary training was our top priority for which syllabus of Punjab police was being upgraded

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan said that provision of modern based ethics and contemporary training was our top priority for which syllabus of Punjab police was being upgraded.

Discussing at the book launching ceremony of police training first book of D-Course at Police Training College here on Thursday, he said that especially the modules of morality, ethics and public dealings were made part of this upgraded course.

IG Punjab said that community policing was founded in Punjab and it was the responsibility of every officer and official of Punjab police that they should help their community with good behavior, ethics and dutifulness so that the prestige of the department may be enhanced.

He said that trainers should keep their trainee officers and officials aware of the importance of community policing.

He said that the officers who had compiled the syllabus of D course deserve congratulations adding that "I am well aware of the fact that this is very hard working activity because no book of such course was present in the syllabus before." IGP hoped that the book would be helpful in the training of newly recruited ASIs and SIs and officers will set an example in the field.

Addl IG (retd) Sarmad Saed, Addl IG training Tariq Masood Yaseen, Commandant Police training college Fiaz Dev, AIG Training Rana Tahir Ul Rehman along with the other senior police officers and educational experts were present at thisoccasion.