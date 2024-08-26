‘Sympathizers Of Terrorists Are Terrorists’; Says Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said that the sympathizers of terrorists at home or aboard and supporters of the acts of terrorism in different parts of the country are terrorists and the government will deal with them with an iron hand
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said that the sympathizers of terrorists at home or aboard and supporters of the acts of terrorism in different parts of the country are terrorists and the government will deal with them with an iron hand.
Addressing a press conference at the Gaddafi Stadium here on Monday, he said the government has undeniable proof that foreign hands are involved in the act of terrorism in Balochistan. He further said that Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is involved in terrorist activities in Pakistan and the terrorist outfit operates from Afghanistan, adding that the government has provided evidence to the Afghanistan government regarding Afghan land being used for subversive activities in Pakistan.
“TTP men released by the previous government are also undertaking terrorist acts in the country,” the Interior Minister said.
He hinted at involvement of different foreign hands and some characters in creating instability in Balochistan, adding the government will expose all those elements who wish to destabilize Pakistan. He said those who attacked are terrorists, adding that the government is out to destroy terrorists.
On the acts of terrorism in Balochistan, he said the Federal government supports the viewpoint of Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, adding that the government will eliminate terrorists.
To a question, he said the decision to launch the ‘Azam e Istehkam’ operation in Balochistan is a tricky matter, adding that the political leadership will reach some decision in a few days. However, the Interior Minister assured that a tit-for-tat response will be given to terrorists besides seeking a political solution.
To another question, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that he had nothing to do with the 2024 general election and its results, adding that had only assisted the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the successful conduct of the election. He further said that he did not respond to the allegations by the political figures in order to avoid any controversy.
Naqvi said, "Terrorism is a menace and we are dealing with it", adding that the masters of a certain political party may have a desire to create instability in the country.
On the intelligence agencies, he said the recent incidents are a result of long-term planning, not a failure of the intelligence institutions, adding that terrorism is a menace and the government is ready to take them down.
On the martyred policemen in Southern Punjab, the Interior Minister said that the federal government is in close liaison with both provincial governments and is providing them with succour, adding that the Punjab government will hold a press conference soon and share the details.
