Symposium held in Aror University Sukkur

Aror University of Art, Architecture, Design & Heritage Sukkur organized its 1st International Symposium on 'Inclusion of Art & Design in various professions to promote tolerance in organizational behavior', funded by the Sindh Higher Education Commission

According to a release issued here on Saturday, the symposium, held on the university campus, was a resounding success, attracting a diverse audience of academics, industry leaders, students, and art enthusiasts. The event aimed to bridge the gap between art, design, and various professions, emphasizing the importance of incorporating artistic principles and creative thinking into different organizational disciplines to promote tolerance, diversity, and inclusivity.

Five distinguished Key Note Speakers from Southern Ireland, South Korea, China and Pakistan along with eight panelists presented their research and shared their insights on how art and design can influence organizational behavior positively. The symposium offered a platform for meaningful discussions, collaborative networking, and interdisciplinary exchange of ideas, fostering a vibrant intellectual environment.

Vice-Chancellor of Aror University Sukkur, Prof Dr Zahid Hussain Khand expressed his gratitude to the donor agency, Sindh Higher Education Commission, and the partner of the event Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women University Sukkur for their generous support in making the symposium possible.