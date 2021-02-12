Symposium held to inform masses about Covid vaccine developing testing procedure

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Medical College (KMC) Department of Medicine Friday organized a day-long symposium to create awareness among people about Covid vaccine developing procedure and trials conducted to judge the efficacy and domain of any vaccine prior to administering.

During the session, people were informed that development of vaccines was a long and technical procedure and they were tested before launching in market after approval of drug regularity authority.

It was told that vaccination administration was started in different countries and on Feb 3,2021, Pakistan has also started the vaccination.

On the occasion, Assistant Professor Dr Alam Zeb discussed the effect of corona virus on human immune system.

Associate Prof Dr Iqbal Haider discussed basics of Covid vaccines and how diseases like chicken pox, small pox, measles etc were controlled by vaccination.

Assistant Professor Dr Aliena Badshah shed light on facts, figures and current status of Covid vaccines and said that KP received 16, 000 doses from National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

Dean KMC Prof Dr Mahmud Aurangzeb was the Chief Guest while Prof Dr Hashim Uddin Azam Khan, Prof Dr Ishaq Khattak, Prof Dr Wazir Muhammad and Chairman Medicine Department Dr Inam Ullah Kahn attended the event as panelists.