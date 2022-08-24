Symposium on breastfeeding held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Khyber Girls Medical College (KGMC) and Hayatabad Medical Complex Peshawar on Wednesday organized a one-day symposium on the occasion of world breastfeeding to create awareness among masses in this regard.

The seminar was organized at KGMC Auditorium with the collaboration of the Pakistan Pediatric Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (PPA-KP), United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), and KP Health Department.

The seminar was attended by the Dean KGMC HMC Prof. Dr. Zahid Aman, Medical Director MTI-HMC Prof. Dr. Shahzad Akbar, President PPA-KP Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aqeel Khan, Prof. Dr. Saminullah Shah pediatrics ward B head MTI-HMC, Prof. Dr. Naima Utman of Gynae department MTI-HMC, Dr. Arshia Munir Associate Professor Pediatric Department MTI-KTH, Nutrition Officer of UNICEF Salma Khatun and Director Nutrition Dr. Fazal Majeed Health Department and KGMC students.

Medical Director MTI-HMC Professor Dr. Shehzad Akbar said that it is very important to continue this kind of effort to create awareness about the benefits of breastfeeding.

Keeping this in mind, the hospital administration has decided to create a special place for breastfeeding mothers in Hayatabad Medical Complex so that the women coming to the hospital do not suffer in this regard.

He also expressed his commitment that MTI-HMC will work together with KGMC to create awareness among the general public in this regard so as to contribute to this important cause.

Speaking on the occasion, Dean KGMC HMC Prof. Dr. Zahid Aman said that mother's milk not only increases the immunity of the child and also protects the mother from various diseases.

He said that apart from hospitals and health centres, it was inevitable to create awareness in that regard at the community level. "If the message of this event can reach every home through the students of KGMC, then this effort of ours will bear fruit." President PPA-KP and Head of Pediatrics ward of MTI-HMC Professor Dr. Aqeel Khan informed the participants about the religious perspective regarding the importance of mother's milk.

He said that according to Islamic teachings, mother's milk is the basic right of the child, and it is equally useful for the mother. In the one-day symposium, students were also informed about the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Breastfeeding and Child Nutrition Act.

At the end of the ceremony, shields were also distributed among the participants.