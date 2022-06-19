UrduPoint.com

Symposium On Cardio Obstetrics Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 19, 2022 | 11:40 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Red crescent Institute of Cardiology and Bilawal Medical college in collaboration with Scientific council organized a one day symposium on Cardio obstetrics with an objective to educate women with heart diseases.

In this connection Vice Chancellor Liaquat Medical University of Medical and health sciences (LUMHS) Professor Ikram-u-Din Ujjan while felicitating faculty members of Cardiology department and organizers of Bilawal medical college and symposium said that risk of high blood pressure during pregnancy was very alarming and lethal.

He stressed the need for organizing such sessions to make women aware about the complications being faced by them during pregnancy.

VC said that 10% of the women population worldwide was suffering from high blood pressure.

Among others Professor Feroze Memon, Professor Munir Ahmed Junejo, Professor Khalida Soomro, Professor Noor Muhammad Memon, Professor Abdul Ghaffar Memon, Dr. Shakat Memon, Dr. Gul Hassan Brohi, Dr. Shahid Memon and faculty members of the cardiology department also attended the symposium.

