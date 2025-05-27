Symposium on Cutaneous Leishmaniasis unites leading experts to tackle skin disfiguring disease

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) A one day symposium on Cutaneous Leishmaniasis brought together leading health experts for an in-depth discussion over combating this painful and skin disfiguring disease registering constant surge in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last several years.

Titled as 'Leihmaniasis, Challenges and Opportunities in Treatment, Diagnosis and Management', the event was organized by Institute of Pathology and Diagnostic Medicine Khyber Medical University with the objective of highlighting urgent strategies for prevention, treatment, and public awareness.

The Alexander Fleming Hall of Khyber Medical University was packed to capacity with students, public health practitioners and media persons during the symposium.

Experts who expressed views in the symposium included Dr. Khalid Rehman Public Health KMU, Dr. Aakif Ullah Khan (TI) Director IRNUM (Photodynamic Therapy), Dr. Adnan Amin, Prof Gomal University D.I.Khan, Dr. Qaisar Jamal Prof Zoology Department Peshawar University, Dr. Yaser Mehmood, Director IPDM KMU, Dr. Gulab Fatima, Taj Ali Khan (Immunology) KMU, Ms. Bibi Zainab, Clinical Psychologist Special education and Dr. Salauddin, Entomologist Vector Control Programme KP.

The participants of the symposium agreed over launching of cutting edge researched based clinical trials by IRNUM hospital on treatment of cutaneous leishmaniasis through Photodynamic Therapy, an emerging treatment using a photosensitizing agent and light to selectively destroy diseased cells while sparing healthy tissue.

Apart from Photodynamic Therapy, trial would also conducted for treatment of CL through `Leish-Nat Z’, an indigenous herbal drug prepared by two scientists from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Dr. Adnan Amin, Professor Gomal University and Momin Khan, Associate Professor of Microbiology, KMU's

Dr. Aakif Ullah Khan (TI) Director IRNUM apprised participants of the symposium about positive results in treatment of several patients at IRNUM through Photodynamic Therapy.

Similarly, Dr. Momin of KMU informed about trial results of Leish-Nat Z that has been prepared after five years of research and is mixer of different herbal substances including Allium Sativum, Pistacia Vera Oil, Cinnamomum Verum, Syzygium Aromaticum (Clove), Nigella Sativa and Azadirachta Indica (Neem Tree).

Dr. Qaisar Jamal of Zoology Department Peshawar University suggested for focusing on prevention and control of the vector by using insecticides spray and innovative way of using toxic sugar bait which has shown good results in some countries.

He said there are over 90 sand fly species that are known to transmit Leishmania parasites. The larva of the sand fly, he continued, feed on faeces and can be targeted in growing stages through infestation of insecticides in feed.

Salauddin Marwat of Vector Control Programme informed symposium attendants that majority of the CL cases are reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In current year of 2025, so far 8475 cases of CL infection have been reported in the province. While in 2023, the number of CL cases were 59053.

He said UNICEF has recently provided 75,000 of glucantine injections which are supplied to different health facilities in the province.

The Vector Control Department had recently submitted a summary for purchase of machinery for treatment of CL through Cryotherapy or the application of extreme cold or Thermotherapy) or heat therapy, Salauddin added.

The summary is not approved yet due to some unknown reasons causing delay in purchase of machinery.

Bibi Zainab, Clinical Psychologist in her presentation explained as how disfigurement of exposed body parts inflicts psychological trauma on patient’s minds.

“Apart from arranging treatment of Leishmaniasis infection from dermatologists, the government should also focus on emotional wellbeing of patients by arranging psychological counseling for them, Zainab suggested.

Later, Registrar KMU, Inamullah Wazir distributed shields among speakers of the symposium.