Symposium on political, governance issues tomorrow

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab University (PU) Department of Political Science will organize one day symposium on "Grand National Dialogue on Pakistan's Political and Governance Issues: Navigating for a Sustainable Future" at 10 am at the Al Raazi Hall (New Campus) here on Wednesday (tomorrow).

PU Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi, CEO PILDAT Ahmad Bilal Mehboob, former Governor Punjab Lt. Gen. (R) Khalid Maqbool and others will address the event.