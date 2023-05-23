Symposium on prevention, countering of violent extremism held at Peshawar varsity

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Center of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism organized a symposium focused on the prevention and countering of violent extremism.

The event was attended by PhD. and MPhil scholars from Abdul Wali Khan University.

Dr. Ayaz Khan, the Chief Coordination Officer of the Center of Excellence, provided an explanation of the organization's background and objectives in countering violent extremism.

During the symposium, Dr. Qasim, the Director General of the Center for Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism, warmly welcomed the students and introduced them to the center's staff. He also offered a brief rationale for the establishment of the Center of Excellence.

Dr. Irfan, the Manager of Enforcement Counter Violent Extremism, highlighted the ongoing and future projects of the organization. He discussed the initiatives taken by the Center of Excellence to eradicate violent extremism.

The keynote speaker at the symposium was Dr. Amir Raza, a professor from the political science department at Peshawar University. He delivered a detailed discussion to the students on the current state of extremism in the region, its motivations, and its impact on Pakistan, with a specific focus on Pakhtunkhwa. He also presented potential solutions to address the issue.

Dr. Amir Raza informed the students about various aspects of extremism, including the active role of national institutions and the relevant laws of the United Nations.

He emphasized the need for research to fill the gaps in understanding the motivations and effects of extremism, suggesting possible research topics.

In response to a question about cross-border extremism posed by the students, Dr. Amir Raza acknowledged the importance of border management in countering this type of extremism. However, he also highlighted the potential impact on trade and cross-border culture.

Dr. Amir Raza encouraged the students to conduct research on the motivations of violent extremism and to write papers on related topics. He emphasized the need for the people of the region to comprehend the drivers of extremism and develop a national narrative to address the issue, thereby strengthening the overall national narrative.

Expressing his appreciation for the establishment of the Center for Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism, Dr. Amir Raza remarked that such institutions should have been established in the province a decade ago.

However, he commended this as the first institution of its kind at the provincial level in the country, focusing on the motivations of extremism.

He emphasized the importance of research conducted by the Center and its role in providing advice to government agencies on countering extremism.