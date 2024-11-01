Symposium On Prevention Of Cardiac Diseased Held
Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2024 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) A seminar in collaboration with the Pakistan Cardiac Society (PCS) was organized by the Cardiology Department, Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) here on Friday.
Renowned cardiologists, faculty members, house officers, nurses and students of allied health sciences and the audience were welcomed at the event. Among the distinguished guests were Prof. Shehzad Akbar, Medical and Hospital Director of MTI-HMC whereas Prof. Sanaullah Jan, Director of PICO was the chief guestof the event.
Chairman of Cardiology at HMC, Dr. Shah Sawar, inaugurated the symposium by highlighting the state of cardiovascular health in Pakistan and the urgent need to prevent it.
The theme of the symposium 'Prevention is Key. It's Never Too Late' emphasized the importance of prioritizing preventive measures to tackle this major health challenge. Throughout the programme, expert talks covered important aspects of cardiovascular disease prevention.
Dr. Romana Khawaja from HMC emphasized the importance of early intervention and the potential of AI to improve rapid response in heart disease prevention.
A distinguished speaker and expert Professor Hafeezullah emphasized the need for systematic prevention strategies to tackle the high burden of cardiovascular disease in Pakistan.
Dr. Asif Iqbal highlighted the role of exercise as an essential preventive tool and detailed its benefits in reducing risk factors and promoting an active lifestyle.
Expressing his sincere gratitude to all the guests and participants, Pakistan Cardiac Society President Prof. Mahmudul Hasan pledged the commitment of PCS to advance the prevention of cardiovascular disease at the national and international levels.
He also pledged full support for the establishment of Preventive Cardiology within HMC while echoing
The event concluded with the presentation of shields to the guest speakers and organizers, recognizing their contribution to this important collaborative effort to combat cardiovascular disease.
Recent Stories
Pakistan win both matches on opening day of Hong Kong Sixes
Info Minister participates in Fareej Festival for Art & Design
Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024
Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangz ..
Why have Spain floods killed so many?
Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Ganda ..
Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Pa ..
PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition
Cheema hopeful 8th JMC to unveil new avenues of trade
Innovation, policy for advancing right to food highlighted in World Food Day eve ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Heritage for future generations: Alhamra holds dialogue on archives2 minutes ago
-
Pirwadhai Police resolve bilnd murder, arrest 2 killers2 minutes ago
-
Info Minister participates in Fareej Festival for Art & Design8 minutes ago
-
AJK's 5-day anti-polio campaign concludes successfully12 minutes ago
-
Rescue-1122 also participating in anti-polio campaign12 minutes ago
-
Police taking strict action against unfit PSVs12 minutes ago
-
Speedy truck kills one, critically injures two in Swabi12 minutes ago
-
Youth conference at women's university Bagh discusses Kashmir conflict12 minutes ago
-
Fed govt must discourage KP CMs initiative of awarding promotions to civil servants participated in ..22 minutes ago
-
Polio teams directed to intensify vaccination on campaign's last day22 minutes ago
-
Celebrations of Diwali continues across northern Sindh23 minutes ago
-
MCCI appeals for 5pc reduction in policy rate in next MPC32 minutes ago