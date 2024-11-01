Symposium on prevention of cardiac diseased held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) A seminar in collaboration with the Pakistan Cardiac Society (PCS) was organized by the Cardiology Department, Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) here on Friday.

Renowned cardiologists, faculty members, house officers, nurses and students of allied health sciences and the audience were welcomed at the event. Among the distinguished guests were Prof. Shehzad Akbar, Medical and Hospital Director of MTI-HMC whereas Prof. Sanaullah Jan, Director of PICO was the chief guestof the event.

Chairman of Cardiology at HMC, Dr. Shah Sawar, inaugurated the symposium by highlighting the state of cardiovascular health in Pakistan and the urgent need to prevent it.

The theme of the symposium 'Prevention is Key. It's Never Too Late' emphasized the importance of prioritizing preventive measures to tackle this major health challenge. Throughout the programme, expert talks covered important aspects of cardiovascular disease prevention.

Dr. Romana Khawaja from HMC emphasized the importance of early intervention and the potential of AI to improve rapid response in heart disease prevention.

A distinguished speaker and expert Professor Hafeezullah emphasized the need for systematic prevention strategies to tackle the high burden of cardiovascular disease in Pakistan.

Dr. Asif Iqbal highlighted the role of exercise as an essential preventive tool and detailed its benefits in reducing risk factors and promoting an active lifestyle.

Expressing his sincere gratitude to all the guests and participants, Pakistan Cardiac Society President Prof. Mahmudul Hasan pledged the commitment of PCS to advance the prevention of cardiovascular disease at the national and international levels.

He also pledged full support for the establishment of Preventive Cardiology within HMC while echoing

The event concluded with the presentation of shields to the guest speakers and organizers, recognizing their contribution to this important collaborative effort to combat cardiovascular disease.