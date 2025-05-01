Open Menu

Symposium On “Principles Of Humanitarian Action” Held At Peshawar University

Sumaira FH Published May 01, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Symposium on “Principles of Humanitarian Action” held at Peshawar university

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) A significant symposium centered on the “Principles of Humanitarian Action” was jointly organized by the Department of Regional Studies at the University of Peshawar and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students of Peshawar University, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women’s University, Iqra National University, and the Institute of Legal Studies peshawar.

The one-day symposium featured engaging discussions on critical themes including the Importance of Fundamental Principles during Humanitarian Crises, Humanitarian Journalism, and the intersection of International Humanitarian Law (IHL) and islam.

Participants actively shared their perspectives and insights on these vital topics.

On the occasion, Ms. Zartasha Qaisar Khan, Deputy Head of Sub-delegation for the ICRC in Peshawar, stated that the international humanitarian organization has been actively serving humanity in Pakistan since its inception, in line with its mandate.

She highlighted the ICRC’s collaborative efforts with the Pakistan Red Crescent Society and other partners, particularly in the health sector.

Furthermore, she emphasized the ICRC’s commitment for capacity building of students in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's universities, especially at the University of Peshawar, on International Humanitarian Law and Humanitarian Journalism.

She also mentioned the recent training conducted in collaboration with the Department of Criminology at Peshawar University for police officers.

Renowned journalists and former President of the Peshawar Press Club, Mr. Arshid Aziz Malik, Mr. Tariq Waheed, Mr. Muhammad Naeem, along with Professor Dr. Faizullah Jan from the Journalism Department of Peshawar University, addressed the topic of Humanitarian Journalism.

They emphasized to aspiring journalists the importance of upholding the dignity of affected individuals while reporting on humanitarian crises.

They also stressed the need for thorough investigation of information and focusing on potential solutions to the issues while reporting on the humanitarian crisis.

As host to the event ,Professor Dr. Hussain Shaheed Soherwordi expressed his gratitude to the ICRC for providing such valuable opportunities to university students.

He stated that these discussions not only enhance the students' knowledge but also equip them to serve humanity more effectively as future decision-makers.

He underscored the necessity of adhering to the fundamental principles of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement – Humanity, Impartiality, and Neutrality – in all humanitarian endeavors.

The symposium concluded with the distribution of certificates of appreciation and shields to the participants.

