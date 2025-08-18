Symposium On Radiation Techniques In Health And Environment Opens In Islamabad
Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2025 | 10:46 PM
A three-day international symposium on “Radiation Techniques in Health and Environment” began at the Pakistan Academy of Sciences (PAS) on Monday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) A three-day international symposium on “Radiation Techniques in Health and Environment” began at the Pakistan academy of Sciences (PAS) on Monday.
The event is jointly organized by the Pakistan Academy of Sciences (PAS), the Association of academies and Societies of Sciences in Asia (AASSA), and the InterAcademy Partnership (IAP).
Bringing together leading scientists, medical experts, and policymakers from Asia and beyond, the symposium aims to explore the role of radiation technologies in healthcare, diagnostics, cancer treatment, environmental protection, and sustainable development.
More than 100 specialists, scientists, and academicians are participating in person, while around 50 international delegates have joined virtually.
The inaugural session opened with welcome remarks by Prof. Dr. M. Aslam Baig, Secretary General PAS and Symposium Coordinator, followed by addresses from Dr. Masood Iqbal, Member Science at the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), and Prof. Dr. Kauser Abdulla Malik, President PAS.
Prof.
Dr. Ahmet Nuri Yurdusev, President AASSA, as a chief guest, delivered the keynote address, highlighting the significance of regional and global scientific collaboration.
He reaffirmed AASSA’s support for Pakistan Academy of Sciences in hosting international scientific events.
The session concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Riffat M. Qureshi, Director Administration PAS and Focal Person of the Symposium.
The symposium featured plenary lectures and invited talks on radiation techniques in health and environment, radionuclide toxicity and remediation, biomedical imaging, adaptive radiotherapy, and cancer treatment innovations. Scholars from Bangladesh, China, Korea, Malaysia, and Pakistan presented their research, while young scientists showcased posters of their work.
The symposium will continue on August 19–20 with technical sessions on nuclear medicine, radiation safety, environmental applications, AI-driven imaging, and next-generation technologies.
The event will close with an award ceremony for best posters and a technical tour of radiation facilities.
Recent Stories
Heavy rain in Murree causes landslides
Egyptian President affirms commitment to coordination with Bahrain
Biotechnology to help boost crop production, ensure food security: Dr Asif
Karachi Police kill five suspects, arrest 730 in weeklong crime crackdown
Govt ensuring timely relief for flood victims: Minister for Parliamentary Affair ..
Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed welcomes UFC world champion Khamzat Chimaev
Ecotourism can drive sustainable economic future for communities: Devcom
Flash flooding likely in tributaries in river Kabul, hill torrents of D G Khan i ..
Khawar Hussain's second postmortem conducted at LUH
Five killed in Neelum jeep mishap
Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik urges PTI to change attitud ..
RPO decides record 9442 appeals of cops during Multan tenure
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Biotechnology to help boost crop production, ensure food security: Dr Asif5 minutes ago
-
Karachi Police kill five suspects, arrest 730 in weeklong crime crackdown5 minutes ago
-
Govt ensuring timely relief for flood victims: Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Ch ..9 minutes ago
-
Ecotourism can drive sustainable economic future for communities: Devcom9 minutes ago
-
Flash flooding likely in tributaries in river Kabul, hill torrents of D G Khan in next 24 hours: FFD9 minutes ago
-
Khawar Hussain's second postmortem conducted at LUH9 minutes ago
-
Five killed in Neelum jeep mishap9 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik urges PTI to change attitude for addressing pol ..20 minutes ago
-
RPO decides record 9442 appeals of cops during Multan tenure20 minutes ago
-
The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq inaugurates installation of sola ..20 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 alerts Murree citizens, takes steps to deal with emergency situation due to flooding in ..20 minutes ago
-
SSP investigation orders senior officers to personally supervise heinous crime probes20 minutes ago