Symposium On "saving Kidneys In Pregnancy" Held At Lahore General Hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Principal Ameer Uddin Medical College Prof. Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar has said that it is vital to control mother and child diseases for ensuring healthy society.

While addressing an awareness seminar on the topic of "saving kidneys in pregnancy" held under the aegis of Nefrology Department LGH, he said that for the purpose, medical experts, civil society and media should play their role in creating awareness among women folk to go for in time diagnosis and treatment especially in pregnancy.

Medical experts highlighted significance of kidneys and its failure during pregnancy, adding that an important reason of infection in urine was less use of water. They called upon extra use of water to ensure white color of urine.

Speakers said that failure of kidneys could become dangerous for the baby to take birth hence women should not delay in proper medical checkup and strict compliance of directions of the doctor in treatment.

They also stressed the need of walk and exercise and to take special care of the health during pregnancy. They said that pregnant women should also consult Urologist and keep on their check up regularly during pregnancy so that they could save themselves from the diseases of kidneys.

Prof. Azaz Mand, Prof. Tahir Shafi, Prof. Anis, Prof. Waqar, Prof. Hafiz Ijaz, Prof. Matin, Prof. Muhammad Nazir, Prof. Farhat Naz, Prof. Mohammad Tayyab, Prof. Farooq Afzal, MS Dr. Mahmood Saluhuddin and Dr. Orangzaib also addressed. Whereas medical experts, senior doctors and medical students were present in a large number.