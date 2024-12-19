Open Menu

Symposium On Youth Resilience & Violent Extremism Begins At UoP

Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2024 | 05:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) A two-day symposium on Youth Resilience and Violent Extremism Exploring Diverse Perspectives and Local Solutions," started in Criminology Department at University of Peshawar (UoP) here on Thursday.

The first day of the event brought together experts, academics, policy makers, practitioners and youth leaders from across Pakistan to explore and address the pressing issue of violent extremism and its impact on young people.

Addressing the event as chief guest of the inaugural session, the Provincial Minister for sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jehan said that this kind of events aimed to foster a deeper understanding of the factors that drive violent extremism, particularly among youth, and to explore local and national strategies for promoting resilience and preventing radicalization.

He said that it provides a platform for diverse stakeholders to exchange ideas, share experiences and collaborate on practical solutions that can be implemented at both the grassroots and policy levels.

The keynote addresses were delivered by Ayaz Khan, Chief Coordination Officer, KPCVE they emphasized the critical role that youth play in shaping the future of society and the need for innovative approaches to prevent their engagement in extremist activities.

He said that violent extremism is a complex challenge, which requires a comprehensive and collaborative response, saying the symposium is an important step in building partnerships across academia, government, and civil society to empower youth with the tools and resilience needed to resist radicalization.

The symposium was highly interactive, encouraging dialogue between participants and allowing for the exchange of diverse perspectives on the root causes of violent extremism and the local solutions that can mitigate these issues.

Vice Chancellor, the University of Peshawar Prof. Dr Naeem Qazi, Dean Prof. Dr Johar Ali and other speakers also spoke on the occasion.

