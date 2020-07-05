UrduPoint.com
Syndicate Approves IUB Budget Of Rs 5.38 Billion

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 01:40 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :The Syndicate of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has approved budget of estimated Rs. 5387.983 million for the financial year 2020-21 besides giving node to re-structural plan to enhance number of faculties and teaching departments. According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad Khalid, the 74th meeting of the syndicate held under the chair of vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob at Abbasia Campus.

The university budget is for development and welfare of oriented aiming to enhance scholarships and no increase in fee.

Development budget has been estimated Rs 1217.366 million which is part of three years development plan to construct four academic blocks in Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar Campuses.

The Syndicate approved University Testing Services, Sir Sadiq Research and Computing Center and HEC Data Center.

The Syndicate also approved full scholarships for two children of journalists from Bahawalpur during every academic session.

Recommendations of selection boards, selection committees, academic council and finance and planning committee were also considered.

Various administrative, financial and teaching matters were considered and cases of pensions, remunerations, study leave and relevant affairs were also discussed during the meeting.

The members attended the meeting included MPA Dr. Muhammad Afzal, Prof. Dr. Niaz Ahmad, Vice Chancellor Punjab University Lahore, Prof. Dr. Saiqa Imtiaz Asif, Vice Chancellor, Govt. Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur, Prof. Dr. Hameed Raza Siddiqui, Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar, Engr. Prof. Dr. Amjad, Haider Ali, representative Secretary Higher education Department Punjab, Shahzad Akhtar Malik, representative of Secretary Finance Punjab, Sumera Malik, Dr. Ghulam Hassan Abbasi, Khalil ur Rehman, Kalsom Akhtar, Prof. Dr. Moazzam Jamil, Registrar and Dr. Abou Bakar, Treasurer.

