Syndicate approves Rs 7 billion budget of Islamia University

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :The syndicate of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has approved a budget of Rs 7204.425 million for the financial year 2021-22 and a record development budget of Rs 3572.060.

A meeting of the Syndicate, under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Engineer Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, was held at Abbasia Campus.

The meeting approved the establishment of National Cotton Breeding Institute. The members of the syndicate also approved the setting up of a sub-campus of Islamia University Bahawalpur in Liaquatpur.

The meeting also discussed the Higher education Commission's policy on plagiarism, new rules of the sports Tournament Committee, Performance Appraisal form, performance-based increments and promotions for tenured faculty members, research assistants, human resources and other legal, administrative and financial matters.