Syndicate meeting of Gomal Uni granted approval to decisions of cabinet meeting

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Goml University Syndicate's 122nd meeting on Sunday gave formal approval and implemented the decisions of provincial cabinet over assets distribution between newly formed Agriculture University Dera Ismail Khn and Gomal University.

The meeting conducted in Peshawar was presided over by Vice Chancellor Dr.Masrur Ilahi Babar (Tamgha Imtiaz), say a handout .

Former Vice Chancellor Agriculture University Peshawar Professor Dr. Khan Bahader, Representative of Higher Education Commission Islamabad, Representative Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Justice (Retd) Muhmmad Daud Khan, Registrar Gomal University Professor Dr. Naimat Ullah Babr, Dean Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Dr.Professor Dr. Shakebullah, Professor Dr. Muhammad Jilani, Dr.Muhammad Baloch, Representative of Higher Education Department Pshawar Dr. Javed Iqbal, Representative of Secretary Establishment Division Peshawar Muhammad Ayyaz, Representative Finance Department Peshawar Kamran Khan, Asistant Professor ICS Dr.Muhammad Adeel,Deputy Registerar Hafezullah Khan, Dr. Imdadullah ,Assistant Director IT Dr. Muhammad Junaid Siraji participated the meeting while Director Finance Iqbal Awan, Principal Government College Daraban Shakeel Malik , Professor Shehla Ambreen Principal Government Girls College No.3 Dera ismail Khan participate in the meeting on line.

The meeting participants unanimously gave assent/ approval and sought implementation to the decisions taken in the 52nd cabinet meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunhwa on March 16 2021 over the up gradation Gomal Faculty of Agriculture Dera to the full-fledged Agriculture University as well as certain other resolvable issues between Gomal university and the later.

The meeting affirmed and approved that the employees who had been promoted to the next grade and were now on the payroll strength of the Agriculture varsity would be kept on the same promoted pay scale , but added that the employees went on regiment would be considered the retired employees would not be the part of Agriculture University .

They would be the considered of the Gomal University .

Also, the meeting participants gave assent to the decision recommended by the Vice Chancellor Dr. Ilhi ,for not taking the transport share from Gomal University.

It is mentioning that a member of the syndicate meeting Justice ® Retired Muhammad Daud Khan opposed to the decisions of the and argued that implementation of the 52nd Cabinet meeting on March 16 , 2021 might be ensured in its true spirit .He stated that the employees who were now going to be the employees of Agriculture University should have been kept in the pay-grade which they had been in last year .

Vice Chancellor Dr.Msrur Ilhi Babar (Tamgha Imitiaz) on the conclusion of meeting in his brief address to the participants of the meeting said that Gomal University was the alma mater among the reputed international ranked varsities which contributed in importing quality education . No one be allowed to work against the will of public as well as take any illegal step against its prestige . Dr.Ilahi assured meting that all the steps taken during the course of time were in line with the verdicts and decisions of the Judiciary.

He said that representative of the Peshawar High Court Justice® Muhammad Daud Khan was on the back of both the varsities so as to ensure legal formalities if necessitated in the course of time. Dr. Ilahicalled upon the Federal as well as provincial government to accord special approval of the grant so as to let the reputed Gomal University of Financial quagmire.

Secretary Higher Education Department Javed Iqbal while speaking to the meeting participants said that both the varsities were owned by the government whereas government did not want to establish a university on the collapse of another one.

The Meeting on the conclusion unanimously demanded grant for the prosperous future of GomalUniversity .