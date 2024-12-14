Open Menu

Syndicate Of Agriculture Varsity Holds Meeting

Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Syndicate of Agriculture varsity holds meeting

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) The 122th syndicate meeting of Agriculture University Peshawar was held here Saturday under the chair of Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Jehan Bakht.

The meeting was attended by syndicate members including Justice Retired, Irshad Qaisar, Deputy Secretary Agriculture Department, Deputy Secretary Higher Education Commission (HEC), Deputy Secretary Finance and concerned faculty members.

The meeting discussed proposals forwarded by finance and planning department, administrative and education related matters. The syndicate members also approved establishment of daycare center in the varsity.

Addressing the meeting, Vice Chancellor appreciated efforts of provincial government and HEC to continue education and research activities and urged university faculty to join hands for development of university. He also underlined the significance of quality education and research activities in the varsity.

APP/mds/

