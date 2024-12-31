Open Menu

Syndicate Of Agriculture Varsity Ratifies Decisions Of Previous Meeting

Faizan Hashmi Published December 31, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Syndicate of Agriculture varsity ratifies decisions of previous meeting

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) The syndicate meeting of University of Agriculture Peshawar chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Jehan Bakht here Wednesday ratified the decision taken in 122th syndicate meeting of the varsity.

The meeting was attended by syndicate members including Deputy Secretary Agriculture Department, Zain Ali Raza, Deputy Secretary Higher education Department KP Riaz Muhammad, Deputy Secretary Establishment Department KP Muhammad Irfan Usman, Deputy Secretary Finance Department, Masood Ahmed Jan and faculty members.

The syndicate ratified decisions taken in previous meeting and discussed matters relating to land of Amir Muhammad Khan Sub-Campus Mardan of University of Agriculture Peshawar.

Chairing the meeting, Vice Chancellor appreciated the role of Higher Education Commission and provincial government in educational and research activities. He also urged university teachers and employees to play enhanced role in development of the university.

APP/mds/

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Agriculture Mardan HEC Government

Recent Stories

Ma'an, Hub71 collaborate to boost social tech entr ..

Ma'an, Hub71 collaborate to boost social tech entrepreneurship in Abu Dhabi

33 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs Enhances Global Standing with Dubai ..

Dubai Customs Enhances Global Standing with Dubai Logistics Academy's CPD Accred ..

1 hour ago
 "The Man of Steel" Jitendra Mehra: From Kasur to G ..

"The Man of Steel" Jitendra Mehra: From Kasur to Global Fame

1 hour ago
 realme C75, the Best Waterproof Smartphone with In ..

Realme C75, the Best Waterproof Smartphone with Industry-first Water Damage Warr ..

1 hour ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit names IMI as strategic ..

1 Billion Followers Summit names IMI as strategic partner

1 hour ago
 Bushra Bibi arrives at Adiala jail to meet Imran K ..

Bushra Bibi arrives at Adiala jail to meet Imran Khan

2 hours ago
Turkish envoy meets Punjab CM, discusses important ..

Turkish envoy meets Punjab CM, discusses important matters

2 hours ago
 ZHO achieves remarkable milestones in 2024 for Peo ..

ZHO achieves remarkable milestones in 2024 for People of Determination

2 hours ago
 Burjeel Holdings acquires 100% stake in Makkah’s ..

Burjeel Holdings acquires 100% stake in Makkah’s Specialist Physiotherapy Cent ..

2 hours ago
 Ban imposed on fireworks in Lahore on eve of New Y ..

Ban imposed on fireworks in Lahore on eve of New Year’s night

2 hours ago
 ATC sentences former GB Chief Minister Khalid Khur ..

ATC sentences former GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid to 34 years in prison

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Army rendered unparalleled services in 20 ..

Pakistan Army rendered unparalleled services in 2024

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan