Syndicate of Agriculture varsity ratifies decisions of previous meeting

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) The syndicate meeting of University of Agriculture Peshawar chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Jehan Bakht here Wednesday ratified the decision taken in 122th syndicate meeting of the varsity.

The meeting was attended by syndicate members including Deputy Secretary Agriculture Department, Zain Ali Raza, Deputy Secretary Higher education Department KP Riaz Muhammad, Deputy Secretary Establishment Department KP Muhammad Irfan Usman, Deputy Secretary Finance Department, Masood Ahmed Jan and faculty members.

The syndicate ratified decisions taken in previous meeting and discussed matters relating to land of Amir Muhammad Khan Sub-Campus Mardan of University of Agriculture Peshawar.

Chairing the meeting, Vice Chancellor appreciated the role of Higher Education Commission and provincial government in educational and research activities. He also urged university teachers and employees to play enhanced role in development of the university.

APP/mds/