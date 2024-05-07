Synergy Group wins big at the Effie Awards 2024

Synergy Group, the biggest integrated marketing communication conglomerate in the country, claims another victory in a string of wins at the prestigious Effie Awards Pakistan

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Synergy Group, the biggest integrated marketing communication conglomerate in the country, claims another victory in a string of wins at the prestigious Effie Awards Pakistan. The group's agencies, Synergy Advertising and Synite Digital, have bagged multiple accolades, reaffirming their commitment to excellence and creativity in the marketing, communication and advertising landscape.

Synergy Advertising, renowned for its strategic acumen and creativity, emerged as a dominant force yet again at the Effie Awards Pakistan, securing four wins.

It took home one silver for the campaign Asaan Mobile Account – Apka Account, Apka Ikhtiyar for State Bank of Pakistan in category ‘New Product or Service’ and three bronze for campaigns: Polio Outbreak for Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme in category ‘Non Profit’; Asaan Mobile Account for State Bank of Pakistan in category ‘Finance’; and Asaan Mobile Account – Apka Account, Apka Ikhtiyar for State Bank of Pakistan in category ‘Marketing Innovative Solutions’.

The agency's campaigns exemplify a keen understanding of client objectives and consumer insights, driving tangible results and setting new benchmarks for marketing effectiveness.

Meanwhile, Synite Digital, one of the industry leaders in digital marketing and innovation, showcased its prowess with two impressive silver wins for its campaigns: SC - Women In Tech for Standard Chartered Bank in category ‘Sustained Success’ and Who Fried It Best for KFC in category ‘Restaurants’.

Synite Digital is renowned for its imaginative campaigns that resonate well with audiences and drive meaningful engagement. The agency's ability to leverage digital platforms for social impact and brand-building garnered widespread acclaim and appreciation at the Effie Awards Pakistan.

Commenting on the Effie Awards wins, Ahmed Kapadia, Chairman & CEO of Synergy Group, stated: "We are committed to pushing the boundaries of creativity, innovation, and effectiveness in marketing. The success of Synergy Advertising and Synite Digital at the Effie Awards 2024 is a testament to our dedication to delivering results-driven solutions for our clients. We would like to take this opportunity to reiterate our commitment to driving impactful outcomes and to thank all the partners who put their trust in us, allowing us to create award-winning campaigns."

Winning Effies this year again are a reflection of Synergy Group’s robust growth culture and the winning mindset which has made it stand out among its competitors. It has also reinforced its position as a thought-leader in the marketing and digital realm, setting new standards of excellence and innovation.