Synthetic animal breeding crucial to increase milk, meat production

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :Livestock experts have said that artificial breeding of high-breed cattle was essential to increase milk and meat production.

Director, Livestock Dairy Development, Rawalpindi Division, Dr Sarfraz Ahmed Chatha, talking to APP, said that steps were being taken for artificial breeding of high-yielding cattle to meet the domestic demand for milk and meat, The Director informed that various programs under the Breed Improvement Program Punjab were being organized to enhance the capacity of livestock officers and staff.

Meanwhile, Additional Director Dr Naveed Sehar Zaidi commenting on the threat of the spread of Lumpy Skin Virus(LSV) ahead of Eid Ul Azha, said it was not infectious to humans and milk and meat of the diseased animals was not fatal for humans.

Sehr informed that LSV was caused by Capripox and Poxviridae viruses, mainly infecting cows instead of buffaloes.

The rate of animals infected with LSV was recorded as very low, and there was no threat of its spread to humans.

He advised the cattle sellers to separate the infected animals from others, and such animal movement should be regulated to prevent the disease.

The Livestock officer urged to use mosquito repellent spray and ensure giving other medicines, including multivitamins, to the animals in consultation with the livestock department.

Naveed added livestock teams were carrying out the vaccination against the LSV at the cattle markets in the Rawalpindi division./395