UrduPoint.com

Synthetic Animal Breeding Crucial To Increase Milk, Meat Production

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Synthetic animal breeding crucial to increase milk, meat production

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :Livestock experts have said that artificial breeding of high-breed cattle was essential to increase milk and meat production.

Director, Livestock Dairy Development, Rawalpindi Division, Dr Sarfraz Ahmed Chatha, talking to APP, said that steps were being taken for artificial breeding of high-yielding cattle to meet the domestic demand for milk and meat, The Director informed that various programs under the Breed Improvement Program Punjab were being organized to enhance the capacity of livestock officers and staff.

Meanwhile, Additional Director Dr Naveed Sehar Zaidi commenting on the threat of the spread of Lumpy Skin Virus(LSV) ahead of Eid Ul Azha, said it was not infectious to humans and milk and meat of the diseased animals was not fatal for humans.

Sehr informed that LSV was caused by Capripox and Poxviridae viruses, mainly infecting cows instead of buffaloes.

The rate of animals infected with LSV was recorded as very low, and there was no threat of its spread to humans.

He advised the cattle sellers to separate the infected animals from others, and such animal movement should be regulated to prevent the disease.

The Livestock officer urged to use mosquito repellent spray and ensure giving other medicines, including multivitamins, to the animals in consultation with the livestock department.

Naveed added livestock teams were carrying out the vaccination against the LSV at the cattle markets in the Rawalpindi division./395

Related Topics

Punjab Rawalpindi Sarfraz Ahmed Market From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th June 2022

7 hours ago
 West Indies cricket team analyst hospitalized

West Indies cricket team analyst hospitalized

16 hours ago
 Punjab budget to be presented on June 13

Punjab budget to be presented on June 13

17 hours ago
 President condemns India on use of brutal force ag ..

President condemns India on use of brutal force against peaceful Muslim demonstr ..

17 hours ago
 Zadran brings Afghanistan T20 victory after thrill ..

Zadran brings Afghanistan T20 victory after thrilling run chase

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.