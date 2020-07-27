UrduPoint.com
SYO Holds Tree Plantation Ceremony

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 05:46 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Sindh Youth Organisation (SYO) with collaboration of Forest department Khairpur on Monday arranged a tree-plantation ceremony in Khairpur as part of the nationwide Clean and Green Pakistan campaign.

Chairman SYO, Fida Hussain Wassan, on the occasion, planted a tree in the local hospital, as a symbol of hope and courage to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing the ceremony, Wassan emphasized the importance of plantation in maintaining biodiversity and ecological balance of the environment.

The management of SYO also gifted saplings to more than 3,000 people. The SYO has also been planting trees in the various areas of the Khairpur district.

More Stories From Pakistan

