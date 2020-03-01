UrduPoint.com
Syra, Shahroz End Marriage Over 'irreconcilable Differences'

Syra, Shahroz end marriage over 'irreconcilable differences'

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st March, 2020) Pakistani actress Syra Shahroz announced on Saturday that her marriage with Shahroz Sabzwari had ended due to "irreconcilable differences".Taking to Instagram, Syra uploaded a brief note in which she announced that her marriage to Sabzwari had ended.

She asked the media and public to respect and give the two privacy during this "difficult time" in their lives.She said that the best hope for both of them was to be the "best possible parents" for their daughter.The couple had been married since the past seven years and have a daughter.While talking to urdu publication Daily Jang, Behroz had clarified at the time that the two had not called off their marriage, saying that every family experiences disputes and theirs wasn't different.

After reports started doing the rounds on the internet that Shahroz had cheated on Syra with model Sadaf Kanwal, the actor took to Instagram and recorded a video message to dispel the rumours."Sadaf and I are just friends," Shahroz had said, stating that he had known her for only six months.Shahroz had said that Syra had been staying with her ailing father to look after him.

He also claimed that the couple had a "good marital life" for the past seven years.

