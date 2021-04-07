UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syria Allows Pakistani Zaireen To Visit Religious Places

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

Syria allows Pakistani Zaireen to visit religious places

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :The Syrian Government has allowed Pakistani Zaireen to visit their sacred religious places in Syria by strictly following the Covid-19 SOPs (standard operating procedure).

According to a press release, issued by ministry of religious affairs and interfaith harmony, the visit would be conducted in coordination with the Syrian company for transport and Tourisim (Al-Karnak).

While, the number of Zaireen would also be coordinated with the relevant Airline company , taking into consideration the required health conditions and the applicable Syrian government procedure.

Related Topics

Pakistan Syria Company Visit Government

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Saeed inaugurates Fakeeh University Hosp ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Customs participates in South African semina ..

13 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Awa ..

15 minutes ago

Usman Qadir says he is missing his father today

18 minutes ago

National Centre of Artificial Intelligence (NCAI) ..

21 minutes ago

Zahid replaces Shadab for Zimbabwe tour

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.