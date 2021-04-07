Syria allows Pakistani Zaireen to visit religious places

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :The Syrian Government has allowed Pakistani Zaireen to visit their sacred religious places in Syria by strictly following the Covid-19 SOPs (standard operating procedure).

According to a press release, issued by ministry of religious affairs and interfaith harmony, the visit would be conducted in coordination with the Syrian company for transport and Tourisim (Al-Karnak).

While, the number of Zaireen would also be coordinated with the relevant Airline company , taking into consideration the required health conditions and the applicable Syrian government procedure.